Zymir Reed action.jpg

Greater Johnstown Trojans wide receiver and linebacker Zymir Reed shown during heat acclimation week of high school football camp in Johnstown, Friday, Aug.11, 2023.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

Football

High School

Scrimmages

McCort-Carroll at Bedford, 10 a.m.

Ligonier Valley at Berlin Brothersvalley, 10 a.m.

United Valley at Cambria Heights, 10 a.m.

Richland at Central Cambria, 10 a.m.

Greater Johnstown at Chestnut Ridge, 10 a.m.

Forest Hills, Tussey Mountain, Westmont Hilltop at Claysburg-Kimmel, 10 a.m.

Northern Cambria at Homer-Center, 10 a.m.

Conemaugh Valley at Marion Center, 10 a.m.

Northern Garrett at Meyersdale, 10 a.m.

Glendale at North Star, 10 a.m.

West Shamokin at Portage, 10 a.m.

Conemaugh Township at Purchase Line, 10 a.m.

Moshannon Valley at Windber, 10 a.m.

Penn Cambria, Somerset at Hollidaysburg, 11 a.m.

Trending Video

Recommended for you