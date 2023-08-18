Football
High School
Scrimmages
McCort-Carroll at Bedford, 10 a.m.
Ligonier Valley at Berlin Brothersvalley, 10 a.m.
United Valley at Cambria Heights, 10 a.m.
Richland at Central Cambria, 10 a.m.
Greater Johnstown at Chestnut Ridge, 10 a.m.
Forest Hills, Tussey Mountain, Westmont Hilltop at Claysburg-Kimmel, 10 a.m.
Northern Cambria at Homer-Center, 10 a.m.
Conemaugh Valley at Marion Center, 10 a.m.
Northern Garrett at Meyersdale, 10 a.m.
Glendale at North Star, 10 a.m.
West Shamokin at Portage, 10 a.m.
Conemaugh Township at Purchase Line, 10 a.m.
Moshannon Valley at Windber, 10 a.m.
Penn Cambria, Somerset at Hollidaysburg, 11 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.