Lance MacDonald, Cameron Bowen

Johnstown Mill Rats catcher Lance MacDonald (left) puts out Chillicothe Paints’ Cameron Bowen on a steal attempt at home in the top of the first inning of a Prospect League game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point in Johnstown, PA., Friday, July 28, 2023.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

Baseball

Prospect League

Chillicothe at Johnstown, 7 p.m.

Sandlot

Conemaugh Valley Youth

Age 9-10 Tournament

Championship

Latrobe vs. Ebensburg, 10 a.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you