Cross Country
High School
Windber at 27th annual Ben Bloser Bulldog Invitational, Big Spring H.S., 9 a.m.
Bedford, Chestnut Ridge, Forest Hills, Ligonier Valley, Penn Cambria, Somerset, United at Altoona Invitational, 10 a.m.
Cambria Heights, Central Cambria at Red Flash Invitational, 10 a.m.
Football
High School
Somerset at Westmont Hilltop, 7 p.m.
Soccer
College Men
St. Francis at Longwood, 3 p.m.
Mount Aloysius at Kenyon, 3:30 p.m.
College Women
Notre Dame (Md.) at Mount Aloysius, 1 p.m.
Seton Hill at Pitt-Johnstown, 3 p.m.
High School Boys
Penn Cambria at Tyrone, 11 a.m.
McConnellsburg at Berlin Brothersvalley, 1 p.m.
Cambria Heights at Philipsburg-Osceola, 1 p.m.
Johnstown Christian School at Columbia Christian School, 2 p.m.
State College at Bedford, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
McConnellsburg at Berlin Brothersvalley, 11 a.m.
Johnstown Christian School at Columbia Christian School, noon
Volleyball
College Women
Wheeling/West Liberty Tournament
Pitt-Johnstown vs. Notre Dame College, at West Liberty, W.Va., 1 p.m.
Pitt-Johnstown at West Liberty, 5 p.m.
Villanova Classic
St. Francis at Villanova, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Conemaugh Township at Penn-Trafford Tournament, TBA
Bedford, Bishop McCort, Central Cambria, Chestnut Ridge, Ferndale, Forest Hills, Greater Johnstown, Meyersdale, Penn Cambria, Richland, Somerset, United, Westmont Hilltop at St. Francis Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
Football
High School
Junior Varsity
Ligonier Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 10 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.