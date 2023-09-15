Alexa Papcunik, Addy Matejovich, Sarah Wanko

 

Forest Hills’ Alexa Papcunik (left) puts a shot over Richland’s Addy Matejovich (center) and Sarah Wanko during a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference match in Johnstown, PA., Thursday, Sept.7, 2023.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

Cross Country

High School

Windber at 27th annual Ben Bloser Bulldog Invitational, Big Spring H.S., 9 a.m.

Bedford, Chestnut Ridge, Forest Hills, Ligonier Valley, Penn Cambria, Somerset, United at Altoona Invitational, 10 a.m.

Cambria Heights, Central Cambria at Red Flash Invitational, 10 a.m.

Football

High School

Somerset at Westmont Hilltop, 7 p.m.

Soccer

College Men

St. Francis at Longwood, 3 p.m.

Mount Aloysius at Kenyon, 3:30 p.m.

College Women

Notre Dame (Md.) at Mount Aloysius, 1 p.m.

Seton Hill at Pitt-Johnstown, 3 p.m.

High School Boys

Penn Cambria at Tyrone, 11 a.m.

McConnellsburg at Berlin Brothersvalley, 1 p.m.

Cambria Heights at Philipsburg-Osceola, 1 p.m.

Johnstown Christian School at Columbia Christian School, 2 p.m.

State College at Bedford, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

McConnellsburg at Berlin Brothersvalley, 11 a.m.

Johnstown Christian School at Columbia Christian School, noon

Volleyball

College Women

Wheeling/West Liberty Tournament

Pitt-Johnstown vs. Notre Dame College, at West Liberty, W.Va., 1 p.m.

Pitt-Johnstown at West Liberty, 5 p.m.

Villanova Classic

St. Francis at Villanova, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

Conemaugh Township at Penn-Trafford Tournament, TBA

Bedford, Bishop McCort, Central Cambria, Chestnut Ridge, Ferndale, Forest Hills, Greater Johnstown, Meyersdale, Penn Cambria, Richland, Somerset, United, Westmont Hilltop at St. Francis Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

Football

High School

Junior Varsity

Ligonier Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 10 a.m.

