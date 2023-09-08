Tony Debiase, Parker Scherer

Berlin’s Tony Debiase (left) sends a pass in front of North Star’s Parker Scherer during a Inter-County Conference match in Berlin, PA., Tuesday, Sept.5, 2023.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

Cross Country

High School

Meyersdale at Frankfurt Invitational, 10 a.m.

Foundation Christian Academy, Johnstown Christian School, Ligonier Valley, Penns Manor, River Valley, Shade, United at United Invitational, 10 a.m.

Soccer

College Men

Mount Aloysius at St. Vincent, 1 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at St. Francis, 3 p.m.

Pitt-Johnstown at Shepherd, 3:30 p.m.

College Women

Geneva at Mount Aloysius, 2 p.m.

Gannon at Pitt-Johnstown, 2 p.m.

High School Boys

Cambria Heights at Westmont Hilltop, 2 p.m.

Richland at Conemaugh Township, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

Cambria Heights at Westmont Hilltop, noon

Richland at Conemaugh Township, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

College Women

Wofford Invitational

St. Francis vs. Presbyterian, 10 a.m.

McDaniel Quad Match

Mount Aloysius vs. New York-Canton, at Westminster, Md., noon

Mount Aloysius at McDaniel, 4 p.m.

West Chester Tournament

Pitt-Johnstown vs. West Virginia Wesleyan, at West Chester, noon

Pitt-Johnstown vs. Felician (N.J.), at West Chester, 2 p.m.

Football

High School

Junior Varsity

Greensburg Salem at Ligonier Valley, 10 a.m.

