Cross Country
High School
Meyersdale at Frankfurt Invitational, 10 a.m.
Foundation Christian Academy, Johnstown Christian School, Ligonier Valley, Penns Manor, River Valley, Shade, United at United Invitational, 10 a.m.
Soccer
College Men
Mount Aloysius at St. Vincent, 1 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at St. Francis, 3 p.m.
Pitt-Johnstown at Shepherd, 3:30 p.m.
College Women
Geneva at Mount Aloysius, 2 p.m.
Gannon at Pitt-Johnstown, 2 p.m.
High School Boys
Cambria Heights at Westmont Hilltop, 2 p.m.
Richland at Conemaugh Township, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Cambria Heights at Westmont Hilltop, noon
Richland at Conemaugh Township, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
College Women
Wofford Invitational
St. Francis vs. Presbyterian, 10 a.m.
McDaniel Quad Match
Mount Aloysius vs. New York-Canton, at Westminster, Md., noon
Mount Aloysius at McDaniel, 4 p.m.
West Chester Tournament
Pitt-Johnstown vs. West Virginia Wesleyan, at West Chester, noon
Pitt-Johnstown vs. Felician (N.J.), at West Chester, 2 p.m.
Football
High School
Junior Varsity
Greensburg Salem at Ligonier Valley, 10 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.