ALTOONA, Pa. – Saturday’s game between Altoona and Bowie was postponed due to inclement weather.
The contest will be made up on June 21 with a doubleheader consisting of a pair of 7-inning games beginning at 4:30 p.m.
Tickets to Saturday’s game may be exchanged for any 2023 game at Peoples Natural Gas Field. Tickets must be exchanged in person at the box office. The box office is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fridays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Saturday’s Teacher of the Year recognition and Book Drive have been rescheduled for May 13 when the Curve host the Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Guardians) at 4 p.m.
The Curve and Baysox will play the finale of their series at 1 p.m. Sunday at Peoples Natural Gas Field. Altoona right-hander Aaron Shortridge will start against Bowie right-hander Garrett Stallings. The first 1,000 fans through the gates at PNG Field on Sunday will receive a Yinzer Rally Towel presented by Lakeview Sheds and Vinyl Products on the team’s first Yinzer game of the season.
