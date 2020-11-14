ERIE – Four Grace Sarver goals in the second half padded the Bedford girls soccer team’s slim margin at halftime to secure a 5-0 victory over Villa Maria Academy in Saturday’s PIAA Class AA quarterfinal.
The triumph was a reversal from last year’s quarterfinal round, when District 10 champion Villa Maria edged Bedford 1-0.
“It was a total team effort,” Bedford coach Jeff Thomas said. "The girls gave it 100% from start to finish."
Bedford (14-0), the five-time District 5-6 champion, advances to play District 7 champ North Catholic, a 5-2 victor over Clearfield, in a PIAA semifinal on Tuesday at a site and time to be announced.
This is the third time in four seasons the Bisons are in the semifinal round, joining the 2017 and 2018 teams.
Goalkeeper Lindsay Mowry produced another shutout by stopping eight shots.
Robyn Casalena scored off a feed from Sarver in the fifth minute to give Bedford a 1-0 lead.
Sarver scored twice within a span of 33 seconds midway through the second half to increase the Bedford advantage to 3-0.
Another pair of Sarver tallies over the final 5:05 put the game well out of reach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.