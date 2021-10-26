The official announcement came Tuesday, though Bishop McCort Catholic High School football coach Tom Smith and his players had been hoping to hear the news for weeks.
The Crimson Crushers will play their final home contest of the season on the new turf at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point on Friday night.
Westmont Hilltop will visit for the 7 p.m. game, which also will honor Bishop McCort’s seniors.
“Our players, especially our senior bunch, we held out for senior night hoping we could get it for the last game on Friday night in the stadium,” said Smith, whose team will bring a 2-7 record into the contest against the 3-6 Hilltoppers. “Kids don’t understand the value of having a field like that to play on every week until you experience something like we have for the past several weeks.
“We appreciate the City of Johnstown, the heritage and the tradition. It’s special to be a part of this.”
Initial plans had the Crimson Crushers playing in the Point several weeks into the season after the old artificial turf was removed and the field was prepared to install the new surface in September.
But the out-of-state company installing the turf temporarily halted work due to a COVID-19 pandemic situation.
Bishop McCort Catholic had played this season’s home games at St. Francis University, Shade High School and Greater Johnstown’s Trojan Stadium.
“It’s an awesome surface to play on,” Smith said of the Point. “Our kids missed practicing there, playing there, the atmosphere there. The Point Stadium is special to anyone who graduated from Bishop McCort and played on that field. It’s special to the alumni.
“Our seniors are elated to get this opportunity. They weren’t sure they were going to be able to play there.”
