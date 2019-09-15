ANKNEY[mdash] George S., 99, of Somerset, passed on September 13, 2019 at the In Touch Hospice House. Born August 31, 1920 in Milford Township, he was a son of the late Harry and Mabel (Dull) Ankney. He is also preceded in death by his step-mother Mary (Hamer) Ankney; wife Thelma "Toots" Ank…