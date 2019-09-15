JENNERSTOWN – One of the most successful race car drivers of the last 20 years, Bobby Santos III, from Franklin, Massachusetts, etched his name into the record books at Jennerstown Speedway Saturday night winning the ‘Must See Sprint Car Series’ event which drew drivers from five states and Canada.
Also celebrating in Victory Lane were J.J. Pack and Kevin Kromer (super cup stock car series), Garry Wiltrout (late models), Jason Busch (modifieds), Casey Fleegle (street stocks) Dale Kimberly (chargers), and Evan Nibert (four cylinders).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.