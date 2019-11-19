While many area seniors will conclude their scholastic careers Thursday night, the athletes representing the South were given a chance to reflect on their journeys heading into Thursday’s ninth annual Santa Fund Soccer Classic.
“I’ve been excited to play in this game. I’ve dreamed about it for a while,” Conemaugh Township’s Ethan Williams said. “It’s a good opportunity. It’s fun to play with experienced players from the area that know what they’re doing. It’s cool to see everyone come together.”
The girls will kick off the night at 5:30 p.m., as the boys will follow at 7:30 p.m. at Greater Johnstown High School’s Trojan Stadium.
“I’m pretty excited. I think it’s going to be a unique experience to play with some of the players I’m so used to playing against,” Somerset’s Lilly Means said.
“In AYSO, we learned the basics. The most important thing I learned was to work as a team, because that has always been the most important part to me.”
The South Girls squad will consist of Olivia Arnold, Taylor Downs and Kiley Horne from Bedford; Kara McKenzie and Maggie Walker of Berlin Brothersvalley; Jordan Miller, Alyssa Nail and Morgan Sleek of Conemaugh Township; Casey Romus and Jamie Sarver from Johnstown Christian; Olivia Anto and Hannah Long of Ligonier Valley; Megan Thropp and Sydney Yoder from North Star; Tori Floyd of Rockwood and teammate Kaitlyn Wheatley, who is a Turkeyfoot Valley student competing with the Rockets program; Means and Emma Mumau from Somerset; and Windber’s Halle Bowden and Caroline McClain. The squad will be coached by Conemaugh Township’s Angie Berzonski, who led the Indians to a District 5 Class A title and berth in the PIAA playoffs.
The South Boys will boast a roster with Bedford’s Logan LaMarche and Seth Montgomery; Berlin Brothersvalley’s Isaac Bittner and McCauley VanGilder; Evan Brenneman and Williams from Conemaugh Township; Jarrod Fleegle and Daniel Hostetter from Johnstown Christian; Ligonier Valley’s Jacob Fry and Zeke Mariotti; North Star’s Sam Eagleson and Austin Hribar; Rockwood’s duo of Nolan Croushore and Justin Shaffer; Somerset’s Quinn Egal and Isaac Hoyman, along with Windber’s Kobe Charney and Jacob Steinbeck. Conemaugh Township’s Kelly Kramer will coach the team.
The event supports The Tribune-Democrat’s Santa Fund, which provides gifts during the holidays for children whose families may be experiencing hardship.
Sleek remembers her days playing AYSO very fondly.
“My love for the game started there,” she said. “I’m really excited to play for Conemaugh Township one more time. I think it will definitely be a fun, friendly competition. I think it will be a really competitive game.”
Steinbeck recalls youth tournaments and how those memories helped keep him involved with the sport.
“I definitely remember playing in tournaments in AYSO, as these were some of the most fun days as a kid going through the spring AYSO season,” he said. “It was fun to compete against local teams and to spend the day with my friends at these tournaments.”
Thursday is an event many players have wanted to participate in.
“Playing in this game is honestly a dream come true,” Steinbeck said.
“My older sister got to play here, and since then I have been waiting anxiously for senior year in hopes of getting picked, and it is an honor to be recognized among all of these amazing players.
While the event centers on having fun with proceeds going to a worthy charity, Eagleson believes the competitive fires will show through.
“I’m sure it will, there’s always going to be that serious side because we all have that competitive drive,” he said.
A broad set of skills learned at the grassroots level help players move to other positions when needed.
“I mostly played defense, almost all through AYSO. I played striker for the first time as a senior,” Eagleson said.
Egal expects an entertaining contest in the nightcap.
“We get to play with a bunch of kids that are the best on their teams and the best at their individual positions,” he said. “It’s going to be nice to play with kids that are that skilled.”
Playing soccer at an early age helped forge lasting bonds.
“I’ve played with the same kids for 13 years,” Egal said. “I remember kids from my AYSO team were on the varsity team as a senior. My first season was probably the first time I learned how to actually dribble. As of now, that’s probably the best part of my game. Without that, I probably wouldn’t be as good as I am at that right now.”
