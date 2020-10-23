The Santa Fund Soccer Classic – featuring the region's top senior high school soccer players – is back for a 10th year despite restrictions prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The all-star event, sponsored by The Tribune-Democrat, will be held Thursday, Nov. 19, at Trojan Stadium in Johnstown. The girls game will start at 5:30 p.m. followed by the boys game at around 7.
There is no fee for admission, but attendees can make donations to support The Tribune-Democrat's Santa Fund, which provides gifts at Christmas for area children whose families are facing financial hardship.
"We're hoping people can come by and watch some great soccer and make a donation to the Santa Fund," said Brian Vuletich of WCRO radio and the Greater Johnstown School District.
Vuletich is the lead organizer of the Soccer Classic and volunteers with the Santa Fund program.
"We're going to need the support for Santa Fund, because I think this will be an extra crucial year because of all the unemployment and related challenges that have been going on," Vuletich said. "We've got to take care of those kids."
Fans can spread out in Trojan Stadium to accommodate social distancing, Vuletich said.
Players will be provided with Santa Fund masks "to ensure the safety of the kids," Vuletich said.
Area scholastic coaches can nominate two players for consideration by Nov. 2 by emailing sports@tribdem.com. The teams will be announced in the Saturday, Nov. 14 edition of The Tribune-Democrat.
Information about the Santa Fund, including forms for nominating families and directions for donating, can be found at www.tribdem.com and in the pages of the newspaper.
