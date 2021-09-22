JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The 11th annual Santa Fund Soccer Classic will be played on Thursday, Nov. 18, at Trojan Stadium in Johnstown.
The event features area high school seniors in an all-star format, with participants selected from schools in The Tribune-Democrat's coverage area.
The girls game will begin at 5 p.m., with the boys to follow at approximately 7:15.
The classic benefits The Tribune-Democrat's Santa Fund, which provides gifts at Christmas for area families in financial hardship.
"It's a great event for local soccer players," event committee member Brian Vuletich said. "Over the 11 years, local seniors have looked at the Santa Fund Soccer Classic as one of the highlights of their careers.
"We'd like to continue this opportunity, and especially raise money for a great cause."
Area coaches are asked to nominate two senior players from their own teams by Monday, Oct. 18. Nominations should be emailed to: santafundsoccer@tribdem.com.
The 2020 Santa Fund Soccer Classic was postponed last fall and played in April due to COVID-19.
