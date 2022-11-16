Tuesday’s Santa Fund Soccer Classic will give 73 area high school seniors the chance to play in one more match to cap their scholastic careers.
Four of the players set to take the turf at Trojan Stadium on the campus of Greater Johnstown High School will participate in the classic while also sharing the moment with their parents coaching in various capacities.
In the boys game, Conemaugh Township goalkeeper Declan Mainhart will have his father, Indians coach Fred Mainhart, serving as an assistant on the South boys squad led by Bedford’s Barrett Schrock.
Three members of the South girls team, Somerset’s Maurah Shortt and Windber’s Rylee Ott and Anna Steinbeck, will also be joined by parents on the sidelines with Somerset’s Brett Gardner serving as an assistant in the game for Windber’s Paul Buza, who brought on his Ramblers varsity staff, which includes Kevin Ott and Cheryl Steinbeck.
The girls game is scheduled to kick off at 5:30 p.m. with the boys match slated to start at approximately 7:30 p.m. This event benefits The Tribune-Democrat’s Santa Fund, which provides Christmas gifts for area families in financial hardship.
“I think it means much more than a regular-season game, knowing that there’s something bigger out there that you are helping to achieve,” Shortt said. “Just knowing that you can help other people beside yourself, being a part of something bigger than your little town, that you’re able to help people.”
Buza, himself, has had the chance to be a part of the game with his daughters participating, coaching Kelsey in 2017 and Natalie in the 2020 game, which was delayed until spring 2021.
While he won’t have a daughter in Tuesday’s match, there is a bond that has formed between the back-to-back District 5 Class 1A champions and their coaching staff, with Lexie James and Lindsey Custer also representing the Windber girls team.
“These four that I’m sending, they’re like my daughters,” Buza said.
“It’s just an absolute pleasure to know that I’m coaching them one last time and I know that they’re tickled pink to be playing one last time.”
‘It’s a big deal’: Declan Mainhart’s development as a goalkeeper hasn’t had much time to mature, but the Conemaugh Township senior yielded big results for his squad this past season. Declan logged nine shutouts and allowed just 1.3 goals per match during the regular season.
The seeds of becoming the backstop were planted during Declan’s freshman year, according to Fred Mainhart.
“Coming from where he was in ninth grade until now, that’s basically when we turned him into a goalie at the junior-high level,” Coach Mainhart said. “The improvements that he’s made in the last four years have been really phenomenal. I give credit to the two assistant coaches that I have, Jeff Callihan and Steve Sotosky. They’re the ones who kind of molded him into the keeper that he is.”
Putting on the mitts one final time during his scholastic career is not an honor that Declan is dismissing.
“It’s a big deal,” Declan said. “I’m grateful for what I’ve accomplished over the years and for the player I became because of (Fred Mainhart) and because of the coaches. This is a pretty big game.”
Declan will be joined by Trenton Brenneman in representing the Indians, but their coach noted that the senior leadership did not stop at those two during the 2022 season.
“The six (seniors) that we had, they each played a role,” Coach Mainhart said. “They were very unselfish when it came down to it. They wanted what was best for the team.
“I think the way that they were close together permeated throughout the whole team and we had a good group of kids that everybody got along. They liked to have fun, but they like to work. They were very coachable, and that contributes to a lot of success that we had this year. They were willing to work for it.”
‘This is going to be an amazing experience’: Gardner is not a stranger to coaching in the Classic, as Tuesday marks his third year on the sideline. Along with his daughter, Shortt, Somerset will be sending Willa Sharbaugh and Nora Roberts to the match.
Seeing the Golden Eagles trio on the pitch together one more time will wrap up a lengthy journey for the players and their coach.
“The seniors that I had this season were freshmen when I started coaching. Not only were they with me from the beginning of my coaching career at the varsity level, but they also have all been playing soccer with my daughter since she was 5 or 6 years old,” Gardner said. “I’ve known these girls forever. These girls are all close with each other and to see them all grown and mature, excel and now finalize their careers, it’s tough. Definitely tough.”
Shortt was quick to echo those sentiments.
“It’s definitely a bittersweet moment,” she said. “Our goalie (Roberts), I’ve played since I was 8 years old with her on every team possible. So that’s going to be upsetting not having her back there, not having my partner in crime I would say, and definitely Willa, we’ve been best friends for years. It’s definitely sad.”
There can be a joy in playing in the Santa Fund games, however, as Gardner has observed.
“I’ve watched a lot of our seniors and a lot of local seniors play that one last time,” Gardner said. “I told my daughter when she was nominated to play, ‘This is going to be an amazing experience and you’re going to meet some people that you’ve been highly competitive against that are going to be on your team that you’ll find out that they’re really good people. You’re going to maybe make some really good friends,’ and I think it’s an experience that she’s going to cherish forever.”
‘It’s really special to me’: Anna Steinbeck isn’t the first in her family to play in the Santa Fund Soccer Classic.
Her sister Abby was part of the 2017 game while older brother, Jacob, took the field in 2019.
Carrying the family’s banner into Tuesday’s game comes with the knowledge of what the event represents beyond soccer.
“I’ve tried to make it to all of these games,” Anna said. “My sister (Abby) played in it and my brother (Jacob) played in it. To be able to play in it myself, and be the last of my siblings to play in it, it’s really special to me. I know it means a lot to the community. Playing for a good cause, I never got to do that, never got to play for a charity. I think that brings something special to our area. I think it’s exciting to play for something more than myself.”
Anna’s mother, Cheryl, who is an assistant on Buza’s girls varsity staff, also knows what the day will mean.
“It’s bittersweet to be at the final game, this is my last kiddo that is playing varsity soccer,” Cheryl Steinbeck said. “I’m not saying that my coaching career is over, but as far as having a child there, that will be different for me. I’m excited about it, but I want to stop and take it all in.”
Having mentored players in numerous levels of competition, Cheryl notes that there is an extended-family feel when it comes to coaching.
“Honestly, the reason I coach and the reason that I’ve done this for so long is that I feel it’s an honor and a privilege for me,” she said. “Not just Anna, but the whole team. They’re my kids. I feel that it’s a privilege to be around them. Our girls soccer team, they’re a group of girls that you want to be around.”
Wanting to be around is never a problem for Coach Steinbeck, which has led to Anna needing to offer assurance if scheduling conflicts arise.
“My mother has been there every step of the way,” Anna said. “She’s just been there every step. She’s never missed anything. She’s been at every game. If she thinks she can’t make a game, I’m always the one to be like, ‘It’s OK. I know you want to be there,’ and she’s like, ‘No! I have to make it.’ To have someone in my corner all the time, knowing she’s there cheering me on and wanting the best for me is something I hold extremely dearly to my heart.”
Cheryl’s heart will be filled with all sorts of emotion as Tuesday’s game plays on.
“It’s indescribable. I’m so happy,” Cheryl said. “She’s had such a wonderful year and a wonderful career. She’s been blessed by great teammates and great coaches. It’s definitely going to be hard. I’ve been trying to pause in those moments and watch. Knowing that this will be the last time as a coach that I stand beside her, just really trying to take it all in.
“It’ll definitely be emotional for me, emotional for her.”
‘Grateful for the opportunity’: Rylee Ott, another key component in Windber’s District 5-1A championship run, sees Tuesday as an opportunity to tie a bow on a successful season and also her high school soccer career.
“I’m just grateful for the opportunity that I get to experience this as my last soccer game,” Ott said. “Especially with my three other teammates being there and my dad being on the sideline.
“It was just a crazy opportunity that I’m excited to be in and a part of. I’m just excited.”
It’ll also be another step in a long path in the sport that she has taken with her father, Kevin, who has also adopted other Ramblers players in spirit.
“Whenever I started coaching Rylee, she was only 4 years old,” Coach Ott said. “We came up together through AYSO, I coached junior high as a head coach and assistant coach, then Paul (Buza) asked me to help with the senior high. I said, ‘Yes’ without hesitation. These girls are basically my daughters during the season and after the season. I was proud of everything they did for the last four years.”
Kevin Ott also was not hesitant when there was a chance to stand on the Trojan Stadium touchline on Tuesday.
“This opportunity for both of us is pretty phenomenal, in my opinion,” Coach Ott said. “To see her play her last game against a team in a state playoff (on Nov. 8 against Greensburg Central Catholic), it was pretty touching. The opportunity to get that far was amazing.
“When Coach Buza asked me to stand on the sideline and help (on Tuesday), I didn’t hesitate. The opportunity for Rylee to be on this team and support this cause, to bring the best of the best in the area is pretty amazing for her and I.”
Shawn Curtis is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5085. Follow him on Twitter @ShawnCurtis430.
