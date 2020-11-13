Seventy-four area players have been selected to participate in the 10th edition of the Santa Fund Soccer Classic, scheduled to be played under the lights at Greater Johnstown High School's Trojan Stadium on Thursday.
The girls game is set for 5:30 p.m., with the boys game to follow at approximately 7:30. Both contests annually feature top senior players from across The Tribune-Democrat’s coverage area. The event supports The Tribune-Democrat’s Santa Fund, which provides gifts during the holidays for children whose families may be experiencing hardship.
Players and teams from area youth soccer leagues are invited to attend and be recognized on the field before the opening game.
Coaching in the girls game will be Richland's John Facci, Forest Hills' Lari Gallaher and Westmont Hilltop's Curtis Lichtenfels for the North. On the other bench will be Conemaugh Township's Angie Berzonski and Windber's Paul Buza.
Leading the North Boys squad will be Westmont Hilltop's Jason Hughes and Greater Johnstown's Robert Malcolm. The Hilltoppers earned another District 6 Class AA title and will play Fairview at 1 p.m. Saturday in the PIAA quarterfinals at Richland's Herlinger Field.
Bedford's Barrett Schrock and Rockwood's Dan Weaver will be in charge of the South Boys team. Bedford won the District 5 Class AA crown, while Rockwood competes against Greensburg Central Catholic at 2 p.m. Saturday in the PIAA Class A quarterfinals.
The North Girls team will be made up of Bishop Carroll Catholic's Molly Krumenacker and Ellie Long; Bishop McCort Catholic's Caroline Ingram and Molly McCullough; Cambria Heights' Abbey Lansberry and Emma Stockley; Central Cambria's Chloe Croft and JoJo Woods; Forest Hills' Olivia Guillarmod and Lydia Roman; Greater Johnstown's Jayla Morales and Noelle Smith; Penn Cambria's Julia Podrasky and Taylor Rabatin; Richland's Carly Colvin, Autumn Facci and Morgan Philibin and Westmont Hilltop's Katherine Horner, Lauren Mock and Maggie Piro.
Taking the field for the South Girls are Bedford's Jordan Brown, Robyn Casalena and Lindsay Mowry; Adrianna Guindon and Sarah Smith of Berlin Brothersvalley; Conemaugh Township's Chloe Shaulis and McKenzie Statler; Lexi McDowell of Johnstown Christian; Ligonier Valley's Tatum Hoffman and Carol Woods; Lindsay Beeman and Haley Johnson of Rockwood; Somerset's Anna Hersh and Emma Luteri; Bailey Popovich and Mackenzie Regan of United and Windber's Kylie Ashbrook and Natalie Buza.
The North Boys will boast a roster of Bishop Carroll Catholic's Colton Dumm and Nathan Farabaugh; Dominic Kutsick and Isaac Thornton of Bishop McCort Catholic; Cambria Heights' Nate McCombie and Loegen Smeal; Kevin Orange and Corey Roberts of Central Cambria; Forest Hills' Jacob Flynn-Long and Cayce McCall; Andrew Baumgardner and Brent Zierer of Greater Johnstown; Penn Cambria's Dominic Landi and Reed Niebauer; Cullen O'Dowd of Richland and Westmont Hilltop's Reilly Malcolm and Jacob Mann.
The South Boys roster features Bedford's Chase DeLong, David Gresh and Chris Klinger; Keegan Huston and Elijah Sechler of Berlin Brothersvalley; Conemaugh Township's A.J. Smolen and Connor Szapka; Matthew Bihun, Lucas Haynes and Mason Kabala of Johnstown Christian; Ligonier Valley's Mason Herrholtz and Wesly Smykal; Tyler Harrold, Gabe Latuch and Derek Meyers of Rockwood; United's Richie Janicsko and Andrew Johnson and Liam Stroup and Nick Vasas of Windber.
