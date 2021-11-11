JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The coaches and rosters for the 11th annual Santa Fund Soccer Classic have been announced.
A pair of games will be played on Thursday, Nov. 18, at Trojan Stadium in Johnstown. The event features area high school seniors in an all-star format, with participants selected from schools in The Tribune-Democrat’s coverage area.
The girls game will begin at 5:30 p.m., with the boys to follow at approximately 7:30.
The classic benefits The Tribune-Democrat’s Santa Fund, which provides gifts at Christmas for area families in financial hardship.
The North girls will be led by Westmont Hilltop coach Curtis Lichtenfels and assisted by Richland’s John Facci and Forest Hills’ Lari Gallaher.
Their roster includes Bishop Carroll Catholic’s Alayna Przybys and Kiersten Way, Cambria Heights’ Marissa Berzonsky and Hailey Drass, Central Cambria’s Rebecca Cree and Gretchen Lambie, Forest Hills’ Katie Beyer and Eva Spangler, Greater Johnstown’s Renee Hanuska and Ava Tisinger, Penn Cambria’s Devon Cornell and Bayle Kunsman, Richland’s Camryn Lorence, Julianna Stem and Kendyl Yeager and Westmont Hilltop’s Olivia Droz, Linnea Johansson and Sabrina Zimmerman.
Conemaugh Township’s Angie Berzonski will lead the South girls. Somerset’s Brett Gardner and North Star’s Kelsey Walker are the two assistant coaches.
Members of the squad are Bedford’s Josie Hampton, Katelyn Shaffer and Sydney Taracatac, Berlin Brothersvalley’s Rayne Stoltzfus and Hartley VanGilder, Conemaugh Township’s Brielle Ciarimboli, Meghan Leasure and Taylor Shaffer, Johnstown Christian’s Mary Hostetter and Kasmira Mack, Ligonier Valley’s Kaelyn Adams, North Star’s Cenley Miller, Rockwood’s Karlie Modrak and Kaitlyn Pletcher, Somerset’s Emily Oliver and Haley Vought, United’s Liberty Regan and Joryn Travis and Windber’s Gina Gaye.
The North boys will be coached by Westmont Hilltop’s Jason Hughes. Greater Johnstown’s Robert Malcolm and Forest Hills’ Keith Pesto are the assistant coaches.
Members of the team include Bishop Carroll Catholic’s Tim Golden and Zachary King, Cambria Heights’ Jacob Gallaher and Landon Smeal, Central Cambria’s Adam McGlynn and Jameson O’Brien, Chestnut Ridge’s Dylan Gibbner and Jack Moyer, Forest Hills’ Mikel Gray and Nick Singer, Greater Johnstown’s Nate Beckman and Brock Mroczka, Penn Cambria’s Brandt Patterson and Chase Sorichetti, Richland’s Trent Rozich and Austin Syfert and Westmont Hilltop’s Ian Buday and Zachary Zagorski.
Bedford coach Barrett Schrock will mentor the South boys. Somerset’s Mark Wassilchalk and Rockwood’s Dan Weaver are the assistant coaches.
Team members are Colby Barnhouse and Bowen LaMarche of Bedford, Berlin Brothersvalley’s Alex Leydig and Ty Walker, Conemaugh Township’s Ethan Price and Herman Zilch IV, Johnstown Christian’s Christopher Burkey and Ethan McDowell, North Star’s Garrett Huzsek and Jeremy Mack, Rockwood’s Jack Pletcher and Brandon Rhodes, Somerset’s Caleb Antram and Mckay Ross, United’s Lane Hoffman and Winn Rudnik and Windber’s Noah Krause and Ryan Pudliner.
The 2020 Santa Fund Soccer Classic was postponed last fall and played in April due to COVID-19.
