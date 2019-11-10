Seventy-four area soccer players have been selected to participate in the Santa Fund Soccer Classic, scheduled to be played under the lights at Greater Johnstown High School’s Trojan Stadium on Nov. 21.
The high school all-star soccer event is in its ninth year, but this will be the first time the games are held at night.
The girls game is set for 5:30 p.m., with the boys game to follow at approximately 7:30.
Coaches for the match will be unveiled in Wednesday’s edition of The Tribune-Democrat.
The contests annually feature top senior players from across The Tribune-Democrat’s coverage area.
Players and teams from area youth soccer leagues are invited to attend and be recognized on the field before the opening game.
Teams will again be broken into north and south regions for the event.
The South Girls squad will consist of Olivia Arnold, Taylor Downs and Kiley Horne from Bedford; Kara McKenzie and Maggie Walker of Berlin Brothersvalley; Jordan Miller, Alyssa Nail and Morgan Sleek of Conemaugh Township; Casey Romus and Jamie Sarver from Johnstown Christian; Olivia Anto and Hannah Long of Ligonier Valley; Megan Thropp and Sydney Yoder from North Star; Tori Floyd of Rockwood and teammate Kaitlyn Wheatley, who is a Turkeyfoot Valley co-op student with the Rockets program; Lilly Means and Emma Mumau from Somerset, Windber’s Halle Bowden and Caroline McClain.
The North Girls roster features Bishop Carroll’s Maggie Kwisnek and Lexi Pompa; Abby Instone of Bishop McCort; Cambria County Christian’s Hope Fenchak; the Cambria Heights duo of Kelly Bassett and Maddie Getsy; Greater Johnstown’s Rebecca Cannonie and Kayle Lewis; Penn Cambria’s Madison Grove and Octavia Trice; Richland’s tandem of Grace Simeone and Alexis Wesner; Ashlyn Bowers and Alaina Popovich from United, along with Grace Dryer, Lauren Koznak and Alexis Nudds from Westmont Hilltop.
The South Boys will boast a roster with Bedford’s Logan LaMarche and Seth Montgomery; Berlin Brothersvalley’s Isaac Bittner and McCauley VanGilder; Evan Brenneman and Ethan Williams from Conemaugh Township; Jarrod Fleegle and Daniel Hostetter from Johnstown Christian; Ligonier Valley’s Jacob Fry and Zeke Mariotti; North Star’s Samuel Eagleson and Austin Hribar; Rockwood’s duo of Nolan Croushore and Justin Shaffer; Somerset’s Quinn Egal and Isaac Hoyman, along with Windber’s Kobe Charney and Jacob Steinbeck.
The North Boys will see a team comprised of Bishop Carroll’s Joey Bernard and Austin Oravec; Bishop McCort’s Alec Lovejoy; Adam Carpinello and Gianni Pangano of Cambria Heights; Central Cambria’s Dylan Devlin and Ryan Hunt; Alex Constable and Max Smith from Greater Johnstown; Penn Cambria’s Wyatt Pettenati and Marty Sekerak; Richland’s Matthew Flores and Aidan Pawcio from Richland; United’s Jacob Brown and Jonathan Aloi, and Westmont Hilltop’s Joe Becker and Nick Fetzer.
The event supports The Tribune-Democrat’s Santa Fund, which provides gifts during the holidays for children whose families may be experiencing hardship.
