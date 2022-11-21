The 12th annual Santa Fund Soccer Classic will be played on Tuesday night at Greater Johnstown High School's Trojan Stadium.
This event features area high school seniors in an all-star format, with participants selected from schools in The Tribune-Democrat’s coverage area.
The girls game will begin at 5:30 p.m., with the boys to follow at approximately 7:30. This event benefits The Tribune-Democrat’s Santa Fund, which provides gifts at Christmas for area families in financial hardship.
The North girls will be led by Forest Hills coach Lari Gallaher, who will be assisted by Westmont Hilltop’s Curtis Lichtenfels and Greater Johnstown’s Gena Myers. Bishop Carroll Catholic’s Lilly Cypher and Lauren Long, Cambria Heights’ Erin Behe and Elizabeth Kinney, Central Cambria’s Lydia Knarr and Ava Monborne, Forest Hills’ Grace Beyer, Audrey Peretin and Anna Wirfel, Greater Johnstown’s Bella Distefano and Bella McPhee, Penn Cambria’s Jenna Helsel and Adanya Zunich, Richland’s Camryn Beglin, Margaret Orr and Michelle Zheng and Westmont Hilltop’s Morgan Faight and Mackenzie Kozak make up the team.
Coach Paul Buza will lead the South girls with the help of Somerset’s Brett Gardner and Berlin Brothersvalley’s Turner Paul. The roster is constructed with Chloe Donaldson and Grace Sarver of Bedford, Berlin Brothersvalley’s Mikaela Huston and Morgan Twombly, Kaylee Frederick, Emilee Roman and Katie Troxell of Conemaugh Township, North Star’s Jovi Jeske and Kiarra Wirrick, Finnleigh Gould, Allison Harrold and Alyssa Hunt of Rockwood, Somerset’s Nora Richards, Willa Sharbaugh and Maurah Shortt and Lindsey Custer, Lexie James, Rylee Ott and Anna Steinbeck of Windber.
On the boys side, Richland’s Chad Duryea heads the North coaching staff that also includes Central Cambria’s Jason Zaffuto. The squad includes Bishop Carroll Catholic’s Thomas Bernard and Jude Koehle, Cambria Heights’ Dravin Beatty and Caleb Patterson, Central Cambria’s Ojha Ojha and Cody Roberts, Chestnut Ridge’s Collin Osman and Ben Whisker, Forest Hills’ Gavin Ickes and Michael Singer, Greater Johnstown’s Jacob Helbig and Marcus Zierer, Penn Cambria’s Vincent Gongloff and Nicholas Sposato, Richland’s Toryn Schmouder and Tyler Sukenik and Westmont Hilltop’s Elias McCoy and Maximus Zitnay.
Bedford’s Barrett Schrock leads the South boys and will be assisted by Conemaugh Township’s Fred Mainhart.
Layne Richardson and Caleb Wigfield of Bedford, Berlin Brothersvalley’s Logan McCall and Caden Montgomery, Trenton Brenneman and Declan Mainhart of Conemaugh Township, Ligonier Valley’s Jesse Ayers and Noah Lawson, Ryan Lucas and Johnathan Scott of North Star, Rockwood’s Davide Coveccia and Luke Latuch, Liam Egal and Quintin Robison of Somerset, United’s Dylan Dishong and Evan McAnulty and Stephen Campitell and William Minahan of Windber fill the roster.
