The 2019 Santa Fund Soccer Classic will be played under the lights on Thursday, Nov. 21, at Greater Johnstown High School’s Trojan Stadium.
The high school all-star soccer event is in its ninth year, but this will be the first time the games are held at night.
The girls game is set for 5:30 p.m., with the boys game to follow at approximately 7:30.
The contests will feature top senior players from across The Tribune-Democrat’s coverage area.
Players and teams from area youth soccer leagues are invited to attend and be recognized on the field before the opening game.
Area coaches are asked to nominate their top senior players by Friday, Oct. 25.
Nominations should be emailed to sports@tribdem.com.
Rosters will be announced on Nov. 10 in The Tribune-Democrat and at www.TribDem.com.
The event supports The Tribune-Democrat’s Santa Fund, which provides gifts during the holidays for children whose families may be experiencing hardship.
In 2018, the Santa Fund served nearly 1,800 area kids.
