JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The 12th annual Santa Fund Soccer Classic will be played on Thursday, Nov. 17, at Trojan Stadium in Johnstown.
The event features area high school seniors in an all-star format, with participants selected from schools in The Tribune-Democrat's coverage area.
The girls game will begin at 5:30 p.m., with the boys to follow at approximately 7:30.
The classic benefits The Tribune-Democrat's Santa Fund, which provides gifts at Christmas for area families in financial hardship.
"The timing is great, because (the FIFA) World Cup begins on Nov. 20," event committee member Brian Vuletich said. "This kind of coincides with that – Santa's kickoff to the World Cup."
Area coaches are asked to nominate two senior players from their own teams by Monday, Oct. 24. Nominations should be emailed to: santafundsoccer@tribdem.com.
North boys were 3-1 winners, and the South girls were victorious by a 4-0 score in the 2021 classic.
