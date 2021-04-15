Coach Paul Buza and standout girls soccer player Natalie Buza will participate in their final scholastic game together during Saturday’s 10th Santa Fund Soccer Classic at Trojan Stadium.
The game, rescheduled after a November postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will have special significance for the Windber Area High School father-daughter tandem.
“He’s coached me since I started playing soccer, so it’s sad,” said Natalie Buza, who will be part of the South girls squad that will play the North at 3 p.m. “But I’m excited to move onto college and have him there as a dad instead of a coach.”
Natalie Buza is committed to Pitt-Johnstown, where she will play on the women’s soccer team and major in business.
Paul Buza, who surpassed the 100-win milestone this past season and sits at 107, will return to coach the Ramblers this fall.
Until then, they’ll be part of a scholastic soccer tradition.
There will be no admission charge for the youth clinic or the Santa Fund Soccer Classic, which includes a girls-boys doubleheader at Trojan Stadium. The boys game will begin at 5:30 p.m. A preview of the boys game will be in Saturday's print editions.
Donations will be accepted at both events to support The Tribune-Democrat’s Santa Fund, which provides gifts at Christmas for children in area families that might be experiencing financial hardship – especially important during the pandemic.
“It’s definitely bittersweet,” said Paul Buza, who will coach the South with Conemaugh Township’s Angie Berzonski, Somerset’s Brett Gardner and Windber’s Scott Leitenberger and Scott Bowden.
“This has been the final chapter of a really long book. I’ve been coaching Natalie since she was 3 years old," he said. "I’m happy she is moving on to bigger and better things at UPJ, but I’m definitely going to miss coaching her every day.”
Paul Buza took over the Windber girls program in 2014 and led the Ramblers to District 5 Class A titles in 2016, ’17 and ’18. Natalie Buza played on the last two title-winning squads and was a leader on this year’s team that went 16-1-1 and advanced to the district semifinal round.
“She did so many things well,” Paul Buza said. “I just enjoyed having her around. Her personality, her sense of humor. She knew when it was time to be serious and she gave 100% every game. She was very coachable.”
Natalie began playing on AYSO teams and then participated on travel squads in Altoona and State College. Her father started a Laurel Highlands travel team.
“He’s very organized so he always comes into practice knowing the schedule and what everyone is doing,” Natalie said of her father. “He made me into the player I am today. It never was, ‘I’m the daughter.’ I was a teammate of the other players. He never looked at me as his daughter on the field.”
Taking the field for the South girls are Bedford’s Jordan Brown, Robyn Casalena and Lindsay Mowry; Berlin Brothersvalley's Adrianna Guindon and Sarah Smith; Conemaugh Township’s Chloe Shaulis and McKenzie Statler; Johnstown Christian's Lexi McDowell; Ligonier Valley’s Tatum Hoffman and Carol Woods; North Star’s Zoe Dean-Neil and Alexis Scott; Rockwood's Lindsay Beeman and Haley Johnson; Somerset’s Anna Hersh, Emma Luteri and Cameron Olson; United's Bailey Popovich and Mackenzie Regan; and Windber’s Kylie Ashbrook and Natalie Buza.
“I definitely didn’t think we were going to play this game,” Natalie Buza said. “I was really bummed when it was postponed originally. I’m really glad we are playing it.”
The North girls will be coached by Richland’s John Facci, Forest Hills’ Lari Gallaher and Westmont Hilltop’s Curtis Lichtenfels.
The North Girls team will be made up of Bishop Carroll Catholic’s Molly Krumenacker and Ellie Long; Bishop McCort Catholic’s Caroline Ingram and Molly McCullough; Cambria Heights’ Abbey Lansberry and Emma Stockley; Central Cambria’s Chloe Croft and JoJo Woods; Forest Hills’ Olivia Guillarmod and Lydia Roman; Greater Johnstown’s Jayla Morales and Noelle Smith; Penn Cambria’s Julia Podrasky and Taylor Rabatin; Richland’s Carly Colvin, Autumn Facci and Morgan Philibin; and Westmont Hilltop’s Katherine Horner, Lauren Mock and Maggie Piro.
“I’d like to thank all the local organizers,” Paul Buza said. “What they’ve done to make sure this game gets played, my hat is off to them. They did a great job.”
