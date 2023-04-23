ALTOONA, Pa. – Lolo Sanchez lifted a sacrifice fly into center field in the bottom of the ninth inning for his second RBI of the contest as the Altoona Curve walked off the Bowie Baysox by a 5-4 margin on Sunday afternoon at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
With the game tied at four entering the bottom of the ninth, Fabricio Macias drew a leadoff walk before Connor Scott singled him to second base. Claudio Finol then laid down a sacrifice bunt to move the base runners to second and third before Sanchez lifted a 1-0 pitch to center field off Cade Strowd to score Macias. The win marks Altoona’s first walk-off since Malcom Nunez hit a three-run home run in the ninth on Aug. 18, 2022, against Harrisburg.
Henry Davis hit two home runs in the contest to mark his first multi-home run game of his professional career. The first shot came in the bottom of the first inning, a monstrous solo shot to left field off starter Garrett Stallings that was estimated to have traveled 460 feet off the bat at 111 mph. His second home run came off reliever Antonio Velez, another solo shot to left field to break a 2-all tie in the sixth. It is the second multi-home run game of the season for Altoona.
Davis added a third RBI to extend the Curve lead to 4-2 in the seventh. With runners on first and second and two outs, Davis slashed a ball into left field to score Macias from second base before Sanchez was tagged out between second and third to end the inning. Davis finished 3-for-3 with a walk, three RBIs and two runs scored in the win.
Sanchez finished the game with two RBIs after hitting his second home run of the season off Stallings in the third inning, a solo shot to left field to tie the game at 2-all. Stallings allowed the two runs on three hits in five innings for the Baysox.
Aaron Shortridge allowed two runs in the first inning to the Baysox, but settled in to toss six innings, allowing four hits and striking out two batters. He gave up three consecutive singles in the first inning that led to two runs crossing home, with one going unearned after an error by Sanchez in left field.
Noe Toribio was tagged for two runs in 2/3 innings pitched after he entered to open the eighth. Heston Kjerstad was hit by a pitch with one out before Coby Mayo drew a walk and Cesar Prieto singled to load the bases. Zach Watson then doubled home two runs before Liover Peguero made an excellent play to check down a run at the plate on a John Rhodes fielder’s choice in the next at-bat.
Tahnaj Thomas would then enter the game and retire all four batters he faced from the end of the eighth through the ninth inning, earning his first win of the season. Nick Dombkowski tossed a scoreless seventh inning in the outing for Altoona.
The win marked the fourth of the week for the Curve, who went 4-1 against Bowie to win their first series of the season. The Curve will hit the road for a 12-game road trip, beginning with a six-game series with the Reading Fightin Phils, Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Altoona right-hander Kyle Nicolas will start against Reading left-hander Ethan Lindow.
