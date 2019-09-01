HARRISBURG – Mario Sanchez struck out 10 hitters over seven innings, leading the Harrisburg Senators over the Altoona Curve in a 3-0 win on Sunday.
Sanchez (10-5) did not allow any hits to earn the win.
Harrisburg scored its runs when David Masters provided an RBI single in the fifth inning and Tres Barrera hit a two-run single in the eighth.
Pedro Vasquez (8-5) went seven innings, allowing one run and four hits to take the tough loss for Altoona. He also struck out four and walked three.
The Curve were blanked for the 12th time this season, while the Senators’ staff recorded their eighth shutout of the year.
Altoona’s Bligh Madris ended the no-hit bid in the top of the eighth inning with a single. Adrian Valerio added a single for Altoona’s only other knock.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.