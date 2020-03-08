Greg Burke and his Richland boys basketball team are accustomed to spending the first round of the PIAA Tournament at Doc Stofko Gymnasium.
The District 6 champion Rams defeated District 4 third-place Warrior Run 54-41 on Saturday afternoon.
“We are familiar with this venue,” Burke said after the Rams improved to 18-7 and earned a spot opposite of District 7 third-place South Allegheny in Tuesday’s second round. “Caleb (Burke) has experience starting four times in this game. Koby (Bailey), this is his fourth year of playing in this game in the same place.”
Richland opened the state playoffs at Greater Johnstown High School for a fourth straight year. The Rams won the past three meetings against Warrior Run, Mount Carmel (2019) and Aliquippa (2018). Washington High beat Richland in 2017.
The Rams built a 22-13 first-quarter advantage against Warrior Run (15-11), then stepped up the defensive effort in the second quarter.
Warrior Run didn’t score its first points of the second quarter until Ahmahd Keyes made a basket with 2:35 remaining. Richland outscored the Defenders 12-8 to lead 34-21 at halftime.
“It’s the state playoffs,” said senior guard Caleb Burke, who scored 20 points with six rebounds and nine assists. “It’s time to strap up and get ready to play. Win or go home now. We’re doing everything we can.”
Trent Rozich had 11 points for the Rams.
Seven players tallied three or more points for Richland.
“They were able to jump out to a little bit of a lead and they were able hang on to that lead essentially the rest of the game,” Warrior Run coach Eric Wertman said.
Denver Beachel led Warrior Run with 19 points, including five 3-pointers. Keyes had 14 points.
“We’re going to win games because of the defense we play,” Greg Burke said. “If we go back the last 10 games we’ve played, we’ve really done a very good defensive job. Our kids have bought into that.
“We talk about box out, rebound, transition, get up the court and make teams run with us.”
Wertman said his players gained valuable experience.
“I’m super proud of them,” Wertman said. “At this school, no one ever gave them a chance. It’s pretty cool to get where we were. But they had high hopes today, so it was pretty tough in the locker room.
“It’s been 20 years or so since we have been in the state playoffs. They were hyped up for today. Just hats off to Richland. Burke is a heck of a player. 33 (Koby Bailey) is a good shooter.
“They have some nice players.”
