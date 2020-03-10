MOON TOWNSHIP – Heartbreaking. That’s about the only way you could describe the outcome of Tuesday night’s Northeast Conference men’s basketball championship game from St. Francis’ perspective.
So businesslike in winning 10 of 11 heading into the conference finals – including a pair of dominating performances in the NEC tourney – the Red Flash simply were outworked by top seed Robert Morris to the tune of a 77-67 setback at a packed and raucous UPMC Events Center on Tuesday night.
It was the third time in four years St. Francis’ hopes of a second-ever trip to the NCAA Tournament were derailed one win shy. The last time the Red Flash went dancing was in 1991.
“Definitely disappointment,” said Flash senior guard Keith Braxton, who scored a game-high 22 points and pulled down a game-high nine rebounds. “At every point in that game, we thought we could win that, until the clock struck zero.”
St. Francis (22-10) was cold from the field – the Flash, who averaged 77.8 points coming in, shot just 10-for-29 from the floor in the first half and only made three 3-pointers in the entire game.
“We needed to make a couple of more shots,” Braxton said.
That, though, wasn’t St. Francis’ undoing. It just was a by-product of it.
Facing a team with two Northeast Conference players of the year, Robert Morris manged to get the Red Flash into its gritty, methodical game.
The Colonials guards broke down the SFU defense at one end, setting up easy layups or getting the Flash out of position so they could pile up offensive rebounds – 12 of them.
On the other end, St. Francis rarely got an open look.
The Colonials’ on-ball defense was on point all night, and there was plenty of help from teammates, even when it wasn’t necessary.
Robert Morris (20-14) got most of the loose balls, had plenty of deflections, drew two charges and, while it only had six steals, all of them seemed to come at crucial times.
“(Colonial coach Andy Toole) gets his kids to play hard. That sense of urgency,” St. Francis coach Rob Krimmel said. “The constant theme with this team is they play hard. He gets them to play hard. They are who they are. There were no gimmicks.”
When St. Francis beat Robert Morris by 15 in Loretto three weeks ago, NEC player of the year Isaiah Blackmon scored a career-high 30 points on 12-of-18 shooting. In two rematches since, the Colonials held the Red Flash’s electrifying 6-foot-1 senior guard to 12-of-37; Blackmon scored 16 on 7-of-18 shooting in the finals, and was 0-of-6 from 3.
“Everybody that was on him – Dante (Treacy), Jon (Williams) – they did a great job of just not giving him any space,” Toole said. “We tried to match him in transition, first and foremost, and we wanted to make sure he didn’t have airspace.”
Treacy, who averaged 8.5 points entering the game, led Robert Morris with 18. Josh Williams finished with 17, and Yannis Mendy and A.J. Bramah each had 12; Bramah’s put-back dunk of Sayvion McEwen’s missed trey with 5:22 left was the exclamation point.
St. Francis’ largest lead was two. The Red Flash led 2-0 on Myles Thompson’s turnaround jumper 15 seconds into the contest.
It was all Robert Morris after that.
The Colonials led by double figures most of the second half, going up by 19 on Treacy’s basket with 9:41 left.
“One of the toughest teams I’ve ever coached, mentally,” Toole said.
Treacy’s 3-pointer with 16:04 left gave Robert Morris its largest lead to that point, 15.
The Colonials led by nine at the intermission on Charles Bain’s tip-in, Robert Morris’ eighth offensive board of the first half. St. Francis shot just 1-for-8 from 3.
The Red Flash got down by seven in the first 10 minutes, going 4-for-12 from the field, getting outscored 14-2 in the paint and allowing five offensive rebounds.
Robert Morris jumped out to a 6-4 lead at the first media timeout as St. Francis came out cold from the field – Mark Flagg missed a contested layup after a midcourt steal, and Thompson airballed a 12-footer on the baseline.
The Colonial advantage surged to six when Blackmon goaltended Treacy’s shot after a steal.
St. Francis will have to wait to see if it receives an invitation to a postseason tournament like the CBI or CIT and then will have to decide whether or not to accept the bid.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.