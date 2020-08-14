Watch your fingers, fans of Pittsburgh’s pro sports teams, lest you get them caught in those slamming windows of opportunity.
The Penguins had yet another uninspired postseason, exiting meekly from this season’s modified NHL playoffs on Sidney Crosby’s 33rd birthday, having been humbled by a Montreal team that ranked 24th in the league before the COVID-19 stoppage.
The Penguins have gone a cumulative 1-7 the past two playoff seasons and someone asked Crosby about the window closing on this group of Penguins in terms of again capturing the Stanley Cup.
“With age, it’s a possibility,” Crosby said.
Later in the week, Penguins General Manager Jim Rutherford publicly questioned his team’s lack of “desperation” as it sleepwalked to the series loss vs. the Canadiens.
Ah, but there’s good news.
The NHL said any team that made this expanded playoff format, even losing in the first-round so-called qualifying series, can be considered to have made the postseason.
This means the Penguins’ current league-best run of 14 consecutive postseason appearances is intact.
The irony is the Penguins seem once again to be following the path of the Detroit Red Wings. It was the Red Wings who formerly had the longest-running active string of playoff appearances, one that reached 25 seasons before ending in 2017.
Since then, the Red Wings haven’t been back to the postseason.
Their decline has been such that they had far and away the league’s worst record in 71 regular-season games this past season, going 17-49-5.
It was the Red Wings who were the role models when the Wings played the Penguins in back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals in 2008 and 2009. Detroit won the first, but the Penguins won the second and the torch had been passed.
That Detroit loss in 2009 marked the end of a dynasty that had seen the Red Wings win the Stanley Cup four times in 11 seasons.
The Penguins went on to win back-to-back Cups in 2016 and 2017, giving them three in a nine-season span. But since then, their playoff runs have been brief and uninspiring.
As the Red Wings and their fans have discovered, keeping playoff streaks alive is nice, but when you no longer are a legitimate Cup contender, it’s small consolation until it ends very badly.
The Steelers, who like the Penguins once were annual title contenders, have slipped to having missed the playoffs the past two seasons. They have been playoff spectators four of the past eight seasons and their cumulative playoff record since their last Super Bowl appearance is a pedestrian 3-5.
The defense seems to have been rebuilt on the fly, but the offense has glaring question marks, none greater than aging quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who is coming back from surgery on his right elbow – his throwing arm.
Assuming there is an NFL season that is played to its conclusion, media sentiment abounds that the Steelers will be back in the playoffs this year. That presumes the 38-year-old Roethlisberger will return to form and stay healthy.
If not, watch your fingers for a dropping window.
Last – and least – are the Pirates, whose window of title contention slammed shut many seasons back.
Don’t be confused by three wild-card postseason appearances in 2013, 2014 and 2015. The Pirates were not serious threats to make, or win, the World Series in any of those years. They were outscored a cumulative 12-0 in wild-card game losses in 2014 and 2015.
Talk about wondering in the wilderness, the Pirates haven’t won their division since 1992 and haven’t claimed the World Series since 1979.
The dreamers had speculated that a short season in 2020 might allow the Pirates to be mirage competitors.
Instead, the Pirates quickly matriculated their way to the bottom of the Major League Baseball heap and were 3-13 before they got a brief respite when their series with the St. Louis Covid Cardinals was postponed earlier this week.
The Pirates are, hands-down, the sad sacks of the Pittsburgh professional sports scene. But they could be getting some company in coming seasons.
