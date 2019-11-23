The National Football League’s season of celebration has devolved into a high-profile showcase of all that ails the league in this, its 100th season.
The overriding theme for 2019’s extended exercise in self-congratulation had been a plan to serve up a buffet of nostalgia flavored with patriotism by wrapping it all in the American Flag.
Begin the season with a game featuring old-line franchises from Chicago and Green Bay.
Spice up the year with periodic announcements of all-time teams, players and coaches.
Have plenty of huge on-field flags, military flyovers and salutes to service people.
Above all else, try to push anthem protests, bad off-the-field behavior by some players, and ongoing concerns about concussions into the background.
Truth be told, it hadn’t been going particularly well even before events of recent weeks put the league’s many warts firmly back in the spotlight.
The season had begun with the officials strangling games, including calling 20 penalties in that Bears-Packers opener.
This trend continued, prompting public criticism, and a pointed tweet from one Tom Brady that the games had become all but unwatchable.
Even as the officials backed off in terms of quantity of flags thrown in subsequent weeks, they still have displayed great difficulty identifying either pass interference, or dangerous helmet-to-helmet contact. Interpretations vary widely from crew to crew, game to game, or even play to play.
Erstwhile Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown gathered headlines the NFL brass would rather not read as his volatile mix of talent and distraction quickly wore out its welcome in Oakland and New England. The guy they call “A.B.” laid it all out for public consumption with his frequent postings on social media.
The season has had other distracting foibles, like Miami’s Dolphins holding a fire sale on players, and the Cincinnati Bengals bumbling along in winless fashion.
Don’t forget the Raiders playing out a lame-duck season in Oakland and the Los Angeles Chargers continuing to play in a glorified high school stadium that week in and week out is populated largely by fans of the opposing team.
Yet, through it all, the NFL seemed to have gotten past the distractions and had its fans again concentrating on playoff chases and the like. Then the past two weeks happened.
Amidst all the legitimate concerns about long-term health issues for players due to concussions, the NFL put out a prime-time TV contest between the Steelers and Cleveland Browns two Thursdays back whose lasting memory was Browns defender Myles Garrett trying to pound Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph into the turf, using Rudolph’s helmet as a hammer and mistaking the quarterback’s head for the head of a nail.
Incredibly, Rudolph was not injured by the windmill blow with a helmet to his bare head.
Still, game announcers and post-game analysts were horrified by Garrett’s actions.
I can only imagine what league commissioner Roger Goodell, he of the tin ear when it comes to reading public sentiment, might have thought had he seen this live.
But the tale only got worse for the NFL. Garrett reportedly used the occasion of the subsequent hearing to appeal his suspension to go all Jussie Smollett and claim it was a racial incident, with Rudolph having uttered a racial slur.
This was news to a group that included Rudolph as well as Garrett’s own Browns teammates.
The NFL said it investigated and, just like the Chicago cops in the case of Smollett, found no proof of the allegation.
But the hits to the league’s image kept coming. Later that week, the NFL attempted to hold a workout for Colin Kaepernick, the one-time quarterback and ongoing social crusader, to allow teams to get a look at the state of his football skills.
Kaepernick already had settled with the league for alleged collusion to keep him out of uniform. But, ever the opportunist, he audibled to having his own workout at another site and the NFL was left yet again to look as though it had been played by Kaepernick.
Just to add fuel to the general alarm public-relations fire the NFL is fighting, in Philadelphia safety Malcolm Jenkins authored an op-ed article highly critical of the city’s police, which drew a sharp push back from an official of the police union.
But forget all those distractions, people, because the NFL has just announced its best running backs and coaches from its first 100 years.
Look at those fighter jets and that huge flag!
And remember to watch Sunday’s Steelers-Bengals snoozefest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.