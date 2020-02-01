Never mind Punxsutawney Phil’s annual prognostication of whether or not we face six more weeks of winter. What he should have been asked, shortly after having been plucked from his burrow early Sunday morning, was his pick for the Super Bowl.
As a bonus, Phil could have safely predicted six more days until some really bad pro football, the resurrection of the XFL next weekend.
But let us get back to the Super Bowl and the NFL, a league whose acronym isn’t suggestive – perhaps intentionally in the case of the XFL – of an adults-only movie rating.
It is another vice that has propelled the NFL to the heights. That would be gambling, which deserves prominent credit for the NFL being the undisputed king of fan interest.
The Super Bowl is the NFL’s betting Bacchanalia. Here is a game for which betting lines are offered on whether the pregame coin flip comes up heads or tails, how long the singing of the National Anthem will run or how long the final word “brave” will be sustained, as well as how many costume changes Jennifer Lopez will make during the halftime show.
For football purists, and I use the term loosely, there are obscure bets for the jersey number of the first player to score a touchdown, whether a quarterback sack or touchdown will be registered first, will the opening kickoff be a touchback, and many more obscure offerings.
Oh, there are more traditional bets to be made, too, such as the winning team vs. the point spread, over/unders on combined points scored, and on, and on and on.
Of course the NFL does not embrace gambling – wink, nod.
It is just a public service that the NFL provides injury reports that take great pains to specify player injuries and quantify those injuries as to the likelihood they will sideline the player in any given game.
That stands in stark contrast to, say, the NHL, which treats player injury status like a matter of national security, lumping those injuries into vague categories like upper body or lower body, even undisclosed.
Betting and the NFL have been synonymous for decades. But when the Supreme Court threw open the door to states having legalized sports betting two years back, dollar signs were flashing in the eyes of league owners.
NFL broadcast deals expire in 2022 and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he expects the value of future TV contracts will “go up 50 percent” based on the gambling factor.
Whether it be bets with the local bookie, legalized bets with the proliferation of online services, the traditional Super Bowl squares pool, or even a friendly wager between friends, few watching Sunday’s Super Bowl will do so absent any financial interest in the outcome.
Beyond the mercenary aspect, there are a variety of rooting interests to be found even when the home team hasn’t made it to the big game.
More than a few fans of the Steelers will root against San Francisco today if only to deny the 49ers a six Super Bowl title, equaling the six already won each by the Steelers, and New England Patriots.
For now, Steelers fans can brag about the franchise’s 6-2 record in the big game and note with disdain that it took the Patriots 11 Super Bowls to carve out their six wins.
But if San Francisco prevails today, the 49ers not only would equal the Super Bowl win total of the Steelers, their 6-1 record also would be a better winning percentage.
Steelers fans might justify their anti-San Francisco stance by explaining they merely are rooting for fellow AFC member Kansas City.
Some San Francisco backers will do so due to nostalgia for the time when the 49ers ruled the league, albeit a long time ago.
Similarly, the older among the NFL fan base might recall that Kansas City played in two of the first four Super Bowls, splitting those appearances, and hasn’t been back in the 50 years since.
The NFL’s rooting interest will be the usual – big television ratings – and a more recent area of interest, hope that the officials and replay people don’t commit a perceived gaffe.
Sunday’s Super Bowl referee is Bill Vinovich, whose crew missed the seemingly obvious pass interference call late in the NFL title game between New Orleans and the Los Angeles Rams two seasons back.
There are prop bets for Super Bowl ratings and viewership. But there is not, as far as I can tell, a prop bet on whether there is an equally significant officiating non-call today.
