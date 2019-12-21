Sam Ross Jr.

Hey Santa, here’s hoping that even though you’ve made your list and checked it twice, you have yet to finalize it.
Obviously, it’s late in the going. Your reindeer already are limbering up for their annual global flight, and you no doubt are getting final clearances from air traffic controllers. But please consider these last-minute requests.
Think of them as pleas coming from one white-bearded, calorically challenged old guy to another. See what you can do to fulfill these wishes and bring joy to some of our state’s sporting teams and the fans who follow them so ardently.
Let us begin with the Steelers and their fans. Please provide them one more 2019 victory, perhaps this Sunday vs. the New York Jets.
I don’t want to overburden your already taxed brain with complex playoff scenarios. But I’m thinking a win over the Jets should be enough to get the Steelers into the playoff dance considering the difficulty of the Tennessee Titans’ remaining schedule and all that.
If you want to throw in a win over a Baltimore Ravens team that may have little to play for in that regular-season finale, having perhaps already locked up their playoff seeding, well, the Steelers and fans will take that, too.
And Santa, I realize asking for a Steelers win in the playoffs would be too much, so don’t worry about doing anything on that front.
Just up the river from Heinz Field, the Pirates and their fans have turned PNC Park into a picturesque house of horrors, where players and fans alike can only dream of making the playoffs.
After last year’s 69-93 implosion, replete with internal rifts, there already is a new team president (Travis Williams), a new general manger (Ben Cherington) and a new manager (Derek Shelton). Unfortunately, penurious ownership remains.
We’re looking for a Christmas miracle here, Santa, that Williams, Cherington and Shelton can be made into three latter-day wise men, able somehow to make consistently brilliant decisions in the future so as to overcome the lack of fiscal firepower at their disposal and return the Pirates to the postseason.
Even though it’s going to take up a lot of room in the sleigh, Santa, a bulk order of painkillers and soothing lotions would be just the ticket to address the hurt feelings of Pitt and Penn State football fans over their respective teams’ less-than-anticipated bowl assignments.
Helping the two operations find the silver linings of their situations would be nice, too.
Maybe Mrs. Claus can type up a nice note to remind Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi that his team’s closing slide and subsequent exile to the Quick Lane Bowl on Dec. 26 to face 6-6 Eastern Michigan might just provide the coach his first bowl win at Pitt, and help improve the school’s 2-6 record in bowl games the past decade.
While Mrs. Claus is at it, she might post a social media message for irritated Penn State fans, who thought their 10-2 team should be going to the Rose Bowl instead of 10-3 Wisconsin.
She could point out that Penn State heading to the Cotton Bowl is just a subjective call, the sort of subjective decision these very same fans had no problem with when Penn State at 8-0 inexplicably was ranked fourth in the initial college playoff rankings, ahead of 9-0 defending national champion Clemson.
Staying with Penn State, Santa, I realize the university brass already gave head coach James Franklin that six-year contract extension worth at least $34.7 million, so he doesn’t need you to put nice gifts under his Christmas tree.
But money can’t buy happiness, Santa. And if somehow you could help Franklin improve on that 2-9 record his Penn State teams have vs. Top 10 opponents, or the combined 3-9 record vs. Ohio State and Michigan, I’m sure he’d be very appreciative.
Just to prove that our good wishes don’t respect state boundaries, Santa, here’s one request for the Cleveland Browns and that organization’s long-suffering fans.
Grant them the wisdom to understand that, despite the radical optimism fueled by some media types overrating off-season acquisitions, assembling an aggregation of talented but troubled types is not how you achieve success and win the Super Bowl.
That’s it for now, Santa. Happy travels.
