A few weeks back, in an attempt to ease the dread of Steelers fans, a path was identified for the Steelers to play on with the hope of making the postseason.
Since then, the Steelers have done their part to follow the prescribed plan, winning games against the Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins, sandwiched around a bye week.
What those wins lacked in style points matters little. They were victories that improved the Steelers to a 3-4 record.
What has not gone according to plan was the Baltimore Ravens beating the Seattle’s Seahawks two weeks back.
That outcome was more than mildly surprising. Yet even with the bonus win, the Ravens, at 5-2, are a mere two games ahead of the Steelers and one of those games could be clawed back with a Steelers win in the regular-season finale Dec. 29 at Baltimore.
This initial Sunday in November looms as a pivotal moment for the Steelers and their playoff hopes.
First off, the Steelers likely need to take care of business on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts a 5-2 team that plays tight games, win or lose, the latest and greatest example being a 15-13 escape against the Denver Broncos this past Sunday.
The Colts are Luck-less this season, as in playing without retired quarterback Andrew Luck and using in his place unheralded Jacoby Brissett.
Brissett has been labeled a game manager by some, the unkindest cut of all when referring to a quarterback. Game managers are expected to avoid doing anything to lose the game and hope the rest of the offense, plus the defensive unit, can carry the day.
The Indianapolis offensive line has made Brissett’s life easier, surrendering just 11 sacks and helping keep the turnover total low at just seven for the season.
The Colts are a challenge for the Steelers; every team but Cincinnati is. But this is a winnable game and a victory the Steelers could very much use.
That’s particularly true if somehow the Ravens bump off unbeaten New England in Sunday’s prime time feature.
Even though we were correct in writing three weeks back that the Cleveland Browns easily could finish the month of October at 2-5 – and they have – their most recent loss may have exposed a soft Patriots run defense.
If the Browns could have just stopped coughing up the ball, their combined 159 rushing yards – 131 of them by Nick Chubb – could have made this game more competitive.
As it was, despite spotting New England a 17-0 lead owing to a couple of Chubb fumbles and a Baker Mayfield interception, the Browns lost by a relatively close 27-13 final score.
Presumably the Ravens spent their bye week watching that game and anticipating what their league-leading ground game will do against the porous Patriots rush defense.
If the Ravens could pull off this upset, and the Steelers come up short vs. the Colts, that would give Baltimore a three-game advantage in the standings at the midway point of the season.
Even with Baltimore’s difficult remaining schedule, including games with the Houston Texans, as well as the Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills, the Steelers would have a tough time catching the Ravens.
It wouldn’t be impossible, but it would be daunting mathematically, requiring the Steelers to win six of the next eight games if the Ravens only win three of their remaining eight.
If you’re looking for outside opinion, a writer on NFL.com the past week did a projected win total based on analytics.
The Steelers were projected to finish at 7.6 wins and were given only slightly more than a 31-percent chance of making the postseason.
Baltimore was projected for 10.3 wins, the AFC North championship, and nearly a 62-percent likelihood of making the playoffs.
How the Steelers and Ravens fare today is going to have a major impact on the eventual accuracy of those projections.
