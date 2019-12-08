That 1-4 start by the Steelers is a fleeting memory, and now they have a legitimate opportunity to make the playoffs this season. But what does it all mean?
Glad you asked. With the benefit of 20-20 hindsight, those four losses in the first five games of 2019 are perfectly understandable, coming as they did at the hands of four the NFL’s best teams this season.
Yes, getting humbled, 33-3, by New England in the opener left a lasting mental mark.
But subsequent losses to Seattle (28-26), San Francisco (24-20) and Baltimore (26-23) all were games the Steelers were competitive in despite losing and they could have won any of them.
Notably, each of those teams that beat the Steelers early now sits at 10-2 late in the season.
The Steelers, who take a 7-5 record into a Sunday game at Arizona, currently hold down the second wild-card playoff spot in the AFC.
With four remaining games, the Steelers are in better position to make the playoffs than could have been imagined five games into the season. But the final 25 percent of the regular season has significant challenges.
Begin with the fact that three of the remaining four games are on the road, starting today in Arizona and finishing Dec. 29 at Baltimore. The Steelers also play at the New York Jets Dec. 22.
The lone home game will be Dec. 15 vs. Buffalo, currently the No. 1 wild-card in the AFC.
Reduced to a quarterback position manned by third-teamer Devlin Hodges due to starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger being sidelined for the season with an injury and second-teamer Mason Rudolph having been benched for poor play, the Steelers have been anything but explosive offensively.
In their past four games, of which they’ve won three, the Steelers have averaged just 15 points a game. The defense has been good enough to make those relatively paltry numbers stand up for wins.
But it must be noted that two of the games in the stretch were against an inconsistent Cleveland Browns team, one was against the 1-11 Cincinnati Bengals, and the other was vs. a Los Angeles Raiders team that seems now to be in freefall.
Just as early in the season the Steelers lost all four games you might have expected them to lose, they now have won three of four most recent games you’d have expected them to win.
What should give Steelers fans pause is that even in good seasons, this franchise has a tendency to absorb inexplicable losses to teams they really should have beaten.
Still, even considering that history and the inconsistent offense, this game today with the 3-8-1 Cardinals is one you’d think the Steelers would win.
The thinking would be the same for the game with the 4-8 Jets, albeit with the footnote that the Jets had won three straight, scoring 34 points in each game, until they crash-landed last week in a 22-6 setback to the previously winless Bengals.
Buffalo (9-3) and Baltimore (10-2) are remaining games you’d expect the Steelers, as presently constituted, to lose.
If it all goes according to chalk, the Steelers would finish 9-7 and likely beat out Tennessee for that second wild-card spot.
The Titans (7-5) are at Oakland today, but then must play division-leading Houston (8-4) twice and New Orleans (10-2) once in their closing three games. It’s hard to envision Tennessee taking three more wins, which would mean the Steelers going 2-2 would be enough to claim the wild-card berth outright.
The Steelers are ahead of the Titans currently based on the conference-record tiebreaker.
If and when the Steelers make the playoffs, though, it’s likely to be a one-and-done experience. Sometimes wild-card teams come into the playoffs on a roll, buoyed by being healthy at the right time, or just developing chemistry.
It’s hard to see the Steelers in such a light. Instead, should they make the playoffs, it ought to be considered a success story regardless.
Perhaps you’ve forgotten, but the Steelers didn’t make the playoffs last season.
