While Major League Baseball, the NBA and the NHL grind away at advancing plans to return to play, other sports are ahead of them, and at times are highlighting how the post-virus product isn’t as good as what we formerly took for granted.
The PGA Tour resumed this week. IndyCar threw in a race the past weekend. NASCAR has been running a compressed resumption schedule for weeks.
It was in the wake of yet another mid-week NASCAR event, run Wednesday night at Martinsville, Virginia, that race winner Martin Truex Jr. felt compelled to highlight the strangeness of having no fans in the grandstands.
As Truex emerged from his car for a postrace interview, the unseen sound guy for the broadcaster maneuvered a long boom with a microphone attached toward Truex. The interviewer neared, but stopped just within hailing distance to yell questions through his mask.
Truex did the traditional NASCAR thing, thanking a lengthy list of sponsors, his team, the track and NASCAR.
Somewhere alone the line, the fans traditionally are thanked, too. Truex did that, with a twist.
“I want to say hi to all the fans at home. We definitely miss you,” he said. “This just doesn’t feel right, but (it’s) exciting to win, for sure.”
It is instructive that Truex felt the need to revisit the fan issue near the end of the interview, observing, “I’m kind of speechless. This feels a little strange out here to be honest.”
Difficulty getting used to sports with no spectators is a function of the images of all those empty seats, the absence of fan reaction, the general lack of atmosphere.
It makes it all seem a bit antiseptic and distant. Even the TV announcers were operating from a remote studio.
Auto races have the roar of the engines as a continuous soundtrack that covers up the absence of crowd noise during the race. But when the engines are cut and the victory remarks are made with nary a cheer – or boo -- to be heard, it serves as a stark reminder of the difference between now and pre-COVID-19.
It’s hard to imagine how empty the fan-less experience might be for baseball, basketball or hockey
In one interesting story regarding golf’s resumption, the author noted the absence of fans could actually impact the play in a negative way. Some pros use the traditional grandstands erected around greens as bumpers to protect long shots from disappearing into the distance.
Similarly, it was pointed out that spectators tend to trample the rough as they move from hole to hole, potentially improving the lie for subsequent errant shots.
And some of those spectators see where bad shots land or help search for the balls and spare the golfers from losing as many balls and incurring penalty strokes.
NASCAR has plans for having extremely limited crowds at future events.
Other sports are experiencing what could politely be called growing pains in trying to map out their resumption guidelines.
MLB ownership and players can’t agree about the money, which seems to be in the DNA of both sides. Despite that, commissioner Rob Manfred has vowed there will be baseball played in 2020.
Details of what that will look like remain to be agreed upon.
MLB had targeted a July 4 return, but that has fallen victim to the ongoing inability to find common ground over the dollars and cents of it all.
Both the NBA and NHL are looking at resumptions with games to be played at common locations instead of the traditional home or away locations based on the teams involved.
Reports late in the week highlighted concerns of many NBA players about the safety and wisdom of that league’s resumption plans.
NHL teams can open training camps July 10. Sketchy plans call for a couple of weeks of training camps, a week of exhibition games and then playoffs with a bloated 24-team field would begin.
This planning for sports resumptions is taking place against a backdrop of reports that numbers of virus infections are spiking in some states, raising fears of the dreaded “second wave” of the virus.
The Dow Jones Industrial average dropped nearly 1,900 points Thursday in what analysts said was at least in part a reaction to the fears of a coronavirus sequel.
At some point, the people running our major professional sports might need to face a grim reality and wave a white flag on their resumption plans.
