It is only fitting that as society stumbles away from objectivity, toward increasing reliance on subjectivity, the sporting world would follow that lead.
Hard facts become subservient to opinions and feelings.
This is bad enough in politics, or economics, or any other area you’d like to name. But it is particularly jarring in sports, which are held up as the last remaining realm of meritocracy, in which you get what you earn and there are scoreboards to measure just how you’re doing.
The subjectivity phenomenon in sports is not entirely new, just more widespread these days.
Sports fans who measure their frame of reference in decades might recall numerous past examples of subjectivity running wild, many of them from the Olympics.
In the 1972 summer games, the U.S. men’s basketball team lost to the Soviets in the gold medal contest. The Soviets missed on two desperation inbounds tries late and, only after divine intervention in the form of an international basketball official, got a third try that resulted in a winning basket, a subjectivity triumph for the ages.
Similarly, through the years U.S. Olympic boxers often have been flat-out robbed by scorers of their bouts, and other Olympic sports have been scenes of blatant abuse of subjectivity, boosting some athletes unfairly and penalizing others equally unfairly.
Oakland Raiders organization members and the team’s fans still believe officiating subjectivity cost them in the playoff game remembered by Steelers fans for the Immaculate Reception.
Just two weeks back, runaway subjectivity had defending national champion Clemson, unbeaten to that point, sitting outside the top four in the college football playoff standings.
And I recalled the story of the 1958 and 1959 Johnstown High School football teams.
The 1958 JHS team won a WPIAL championship to cap an unbeaten season. The 1959 team went unbeaten, too, but didn’t even make the playoffs, a victim of an exercise in subjectivity known as the Gardner point system.
While I wasn’t closely following area high school football back then, being 3 and then 4 years old at the time, I have had the frustration of the 1959 snub relayed to me through the years.
A call was placed to Jerry Davitch, who played on the 1958 team before moving on to play college football at Arizona and proceeding from there to coaching careers both in college and high school.
We were on the same wavelength regarding subjectivity.
“The Clemson thing boggled my mind a little bit, too,” he said. “You’re talking about a team that won a national championship last year and is unbeaten this season. They’re playing in the same conference as a year ago, and it’s not their fault the conference level is down. Yet they were unbeaten and if the playoffs had started then, they’d have been out of it.”
Apologists for that first set of rankings said at least two of the teams ahead of Clemson (1. Ohio State. 2. LSU. 3. Alabama. 4. Penn State) were guaranteed to lose in coming weeks due to playing each other head to head. All Clemson had to do was keep winning.
And Penn State didn’t even wait for the Ohio State game next weekend to absorb a loss, losing ahead of it to Minnesota last weekend.
Clemson had been punished in those initial ratings for a close win over a so-called “mediocre” North Carolina team.
But should Clemson have had to rely on the scheduling guaranteeing losses to teams ahead of it to be in that four-team playoff field and have a chance to defend its title? And what happens if Clemson loses a game as the season progresses?
The past week’s ratings had LSU No. 1, Ohio State No. 2, Clemson No. 3 and once-beaten Georgia No. 4.
This is blatant subjectivity, many times over. Alabama was No. 5 after having lost a dramatic game to No. 1 LSU.
The Crimson Tide sits behind a Georgia team whose loss was to a mediocre South Carolina team that, notably, had lost to that mediocre North Carolina team earlier this year. A key play in the Alabama loss to LSU was a reviewed catch by the LSU tight end.
During that lengthy review the play-by-play announcer and analyst, plus the refereeing expert on the broadcast, all agreed it was not a catch.
But it was ruled a catch by the guy whose decision counted based on the subjective opinion that the receiver had been forced out of bounds by a defender before re-establishing himself inbounds to make the catch.
We can’t eliminate subjectivity. But let’s reduce its impact.
“I watch an awful lot of college football on TV being out here in the west where you don’t have to stay up until 2 a.m. local time to see the late games,” Davitch said. “And I think all they need to do with the college football playoffs to make sure everyone who deserves to get in gets in, is expand the field to eight teams.”
Again, we’re on the same wavelength. Spare me the laments about the “student-athletes” missing more class time if there would be one more round.
The NCAA’s FCS (Football Championship Subdivision), formerly known as I-AA, annually has 24 teams in its playoffs, with eight teams getting first-round byes. Are these players not student-athletes, too?
While Clemson apparently won’t get the subjective shaft this year, that 1959 Johnstown football team did and now gets its just due only in the minds of the dwindling number of survivors who recall its exploits.
“I’d really be upset if I’d been on that ’59 team,” Davitch said, reciting a roll call of players who would move on from that team to opportunities to play with big-time college programs. “They were really good. They really were. I’d never admit it, but they may have been better than the ’58 team."
The undefeated, untied and uninvited 1959 Trojans never got the chance to prove that, victims of subjectivity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.