FILE - In this Oct. 13, 1960 file photo, jubilant Pittsburgh Pirates fans rush onto the field to congratulate second baseman Bill Mazeroski as he rounds third base after hitting his Game 7-ending home run against the New York Yankees in the bottom of the ninth inning, ending the game, 10-9, in Pittsburgh. On Wednesday Oct. 13, baseball celebrates the 50th anniversary of one of the greatest games ever played, the Pirates' memorable 10-9 victory over Mickey Mantle's Yankees in Game 7 of a 1960 World Series that was beyond wacky, beyond description and almost beyond belief.