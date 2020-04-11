Although the use of the adjective “classic” is a stretch to describe some sports reruns being aired to fill time during our ongoing national lockdown, a select few of these moldy oldies live up to the description.
Specifically, in recent days I’ve risked overdosing on nostalgia by watching replays of the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1960 and 1979 World Series. If replays of the 1971 Series win by the Pirates also were on, I missed them.
But I remember the 1971 title run fairly well without video reminders.
The motivation for today’s spilling of ink and killing of trees had been to speculate over which of those three Pirates world championship teams was the best.
Each example won its World Series in dramatic, seven-game fashion. But the teams were very different in style and preseason expectations.
Begin with the 1960 Pirates. Although as a five-year-old I wasn’t tracking baseball all that closely in 1960, I would grow up a Pirates fan. That meant in subsequent years having relatives, and later veteran sports writers, school me on the magic of that 1960 championship.
The Pirates were perennial losers in the 1950s, as they have been more often than not since the 1979 Series win.
But in 1960 shortstop Dick Groat had an MVP season, right-handed pitcher Vernon Law won the Cy Young Award, and a young Roberto Clemente, then known as Bob Clemente, blossomed into a star with season bests to that point in his career of 16 homers, 94 RBI and a .314 batting average.
The 1960 Pirates won 95 games in the 154-game regular-season format of the time, the highest total for the franchise since 1925.
They topped it off by dispatching the heavily favored New York Yankees in the World Series on Bill Mazeroski’s Game 7 walk-off homer.
Pirates announcer Bob Prince, working for NBC, did play-by-play for the first part of the final game, then went to the Pirates clubhouse afterward for post-game interviews.
After Prince had rushed through a brief interview with the heroic Mazeroski, it was left for backup outfielder Gino Cimoli to sum up a Series in which the Yankees had outscored the Pirates 55-27, but lost.
Said an exuberant Cimoli to Prince: “They broke all the records and we won the game.
“How ‘bout that!”
The opportunity to watch Game 7 again, and see the postgame scene, owed to the late entertainer and Pirates part-owner Bing Crosby having stashed a black and white kinescope of the game in the wine cellar of his home, which was discovered in 2009.
It is the only broadcast of any of the seven games known to exist.
Unlike the 1960 Pirates, the 1971 Pirates were expected to experience success.
They were coming off winning the NL East in 1970 and backed that up with a 97-win season.
Six regulars had 64 or more RBI, led by left-fielder Willie Stargell’s 48 homers and 125 RBI. Dock Ellis had 19 regular-season wins, but it was Steve Blass who pitched two complete-game World Series victories, including winning Game 7, 2-1.
Baltimore’s Orioles, who had been anointed in April 1971 by Sports Illustrated as “The Best Damn Team in Baseball” won 101 games and had four 20-game winners on the staff by season’s end (Dave McNally, Mike Cuellar, Pat Dobson and Jim Palmer).
The Orioles jumped out to a 2-0 Series lead with two wins in Baltimore.
The Pirates then won three straight at Three Rivers Stadium, including Game 4, the first World Series game to be played at night.
Clemente, now known as Roberto, hit safely in all seven games, including a solo homer in Game 7 to claim Series MVP honors.
Manager Danny Murtaugh had a second Series title to add to his 1960 win.
The 1979 Pirates are the team I got to see up close and personal during the season, and the World Series, while working for this august publication.
This was a franchise at the tail-end of a spectacular decade-long run, yet poised to put an exclamation point on that success. They were very much like their Three Rivers co-tenants of the time, the Steelers.
The Pirates already had won the NL East four times in the 1970s before the 1979 campaign began, and had finished second in the division in 1976, 1977 and 1978.
The 39-year-old Stargell, who had been shifted to first base several seasons earlier, still swung a big bat with 32 homers and 82 RBI in just 126 games.
The young star right fielder on this 1979 team was 28-year-old Dave Parker, who batted .310 with 25 homers and 94 RBI.
Center-fielder Omar Moreno led the NL with 77 stolen bases, adding lighting to the Pirates’ decade-long Lumber Company persona.
Key in-season deals brought shortstop Tim Foli and third baseman Bill Madlock into the fold.
With their garish uniforms, flat-top baseball caps and larger-than-life personalities, these Pirates had the perfect manager in Chuck Tanner.
Tanner was a hands-off guy who would tolerate a lot as long as the players produced. And these guys produced.
In an aside, this was a physically imposing Pirates roster. Consider that the starting Steelers defensive front in that 1979 Super Bowl season was L.C. Greenwood (6-6, 245), Joe Greene (6-4, 275), Gary Dunn (6-3, 258) and John Banaszak (6-3, 242).
For the Pirates, Parker was every bit of 6-5, 230 and the pitching staff included John Candelaria (6-7, 230), Jim Bibby (6-5, 235), Don Robinson (6-4, 225), Dock Ellis (6-3, 205) and Bert Blyleven (6-3, 200).
The 1979 Pirates won 98 games and the NL East, disposed of the Cincinnati Reds 3-0 in the NLCS, but found themselves down 3-1 in the Series to yet another pitching rich Baltimore team.
The Series comeback began with journeyman pitcher Jim Rooker giving the Pirates a strong effort in a surprise Game 5 start that was won in relief by usual starting pitcher Blyleven.
Tanner’s mother had died the morning of the game and the team that had gone through the season with a “We Are Family” slogan, rallied around the manager.
Mazeroski threw out the ceremonial first pitch in Game 5 which is, to date, the last World Series game to be played in Pittsburgh.
Then it was on to Baltimore where Candelaria outdueled Palmer in a 4-0 Game 6 win that was finished by Pirates relief pitcher Kent Tekulve, one of three saves for him in the Series, including in Game 7.
“Pops” Stargell hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning off Scott McGregor to put the Pirates up 2-1 in what ended up a 4-1 Game 7 win.
Stargell was 4-for-5 in that contest and would win the Series MVP Award.
Imagine a round-robin playoff between these three Pirates championship teams, which would feature young Clemente (1960) vs. old Clemente (1971) and young Stargell (1971) vs. old Stargell (1979).
We also could see Murtaugh manage against himself.
My predicted pecking order would be 1971 Pirates first, 1979 Pirates second and 1960 Pirates third.
But to borrow from “The Gunner” Prince’s sayings, it would be closer than the fuzz on a tick’s ear.
