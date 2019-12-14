Predicting which quarterbacks will succeed is as difficult as drinking coffee with a fork.
Some art, some science, and a lot of guessing are required to project accurately the ones who will thrive.
It is a complex task of quantifying measurables and intangibles.
And often the people making the call whiff completely.
The list of poor quarterback evaluations by pro talent personnel is overwhelming.
Consider that the Steelers are making a push for the playoffs with a quarterback, Devlin Hodges, that they had cut in the preseason.
Two of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, Tom Brady and Joe Montana, were drafted after scores of other players despite having played at high-profile college programs – Michigan and Notre Dame, respectively.
Brady, a player considered by many to be the greatest ever at his position, was plucked by New England in the sixth round of the 2000 draft, the seventh quarterback taken overall in that draft.
Brady has won six Super Bowls so far, one for each of the six quarterbacks drafted ahead of him.
Montana, picked in the third round of the 1979 draft, was the fourth quarterback selected that year, but would lead the 49ers to four Super Bowl titles.
Lamar Jackson, the guy behind center for the Baltimore Ravens these days, is garnering league MVP support as the guy who makes it happen for perhaps the best team in the NFL.
Yet Jackson was the fifth quarterback taken in the first round of the 2018 draft, behind Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Allen and Josh Rosen.
Bill Polian, a former NFL general manager who is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, had projected Jackson as a prospect at wide receiver, questioning both his size and passing accuracy.
This past Thursday, Jackson set an NFL record for rushing yards by a quarterback with two games remaining in the regular season.
But Jackson also threw five touchdown passes in that 42-21 win over the New York Jets.
“I was wrong,” Polian had said early last month.
There is a lot of that going around when it comes to quarterbacks.
Mistakes also often happen on the flip side, with first-round picks ending up as total busts.
That roll call includes names such as Ryan Leaf (first round, second overall in 1998), JaMarcus Russell (first round, first overall in 2007), Art Schlichter (first round, fourth overall in 1982), Todd Marinovich (first round, 24th overall in 1991) and Heath Shuler (first round, third overall in 1994).
The Steelers have hit some home runs with first-round quarterback picks, winning four Super Bowls with Terry Bradshaw (first round, first overall in 1970) and taking two more Super Bowls with Ben Roethlisberger (first round, 11th overall in 2004).
The Steelers also managed to cut future Hall of Fame quarterback John Unitas and trade away another eventual Hall of Famer, Len Dawson, in the 1950s.
Recall, too, that in 1983 the Steelers opted not to draft available hometown quarterback Dan Marino, who would go on to become yet another member of the Hall of Fame.
It’s not just the pros who suffer from quarterback myopia.
This college season epitomizes that.
Three elite teams each have Heisman Trophy candidates at quarterback who were unloved or unwanted at other schools before transferring.
Top-ranked Louisiana State is led by record-setting Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, whose 4,715 passing yards and 48 touchdowns are SEC standards.
Burrow had wanted to play at Nebraska, but that program wasn’t interested.
Instead, Burrow went to Ohio State, where he was seldom-used, but ended up getting his degree and transferring to Louisiana State.
Ohio State this season is being quarterbacked by Justin Fields, who originally had gone to Georgia, but was not content to sit behind Jake Fromm, so he became a Buckeye.
And Oklahoma has former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts, who was beaten out by Tua Tagovailoa despite having led the Crimson Tide to back-to-back national championship games.
Hurts still is wearing crimson and still is in the national title hunt, but this season it is with Oklahoma.
College coaches already have missed the boat regarding these three quarterbacks.
We can hardly wait to see if the pro scouts do any better in rating them.
