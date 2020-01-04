FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2019, file photo, Los Angeles Rams' Nickell Robey-Coleman breaks up a pass intended for New Orleans Saints' Tommylee Lewis during the second half of the NFL football NFC championship game in New Orleans. From the moment two officials watched a Los Angeles Rams defender slam into a New Orleans receiver well before the ball arrived and failed to throw a flag for pass interference that was obvious to tens of millions of fans watching at home, officiating and replay became a constant theme in 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)