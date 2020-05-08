The sporting drought continues, prompting a prescription of laughter to lighten the mood.
And, along that line, here is one man’s all-name/nickname roster if we were staffing a medical facility with athletes who could help combat COVID-19.
Physicians would include NBA great Julius “Dr. J” Erving, a Hall of Fame player; Felix “Doc” Blanchard, Army’s Heisman Trophy-winning fullback in 1945; Dwight “Dr. K” Gooden, the former New York Mets Cy Young pitcher; and George “Doc” Medich, the former Pitt athlete who went on to pitch in Major League Baseball for several teams, including the Pirates.
Medich, who actually did finish medical school after his athletic career, twice during his playing days went into the stands to aid fans who were suffering heart attacks. Regrettably, Medich’s medical career was short-lived due to legal problems.
The doctors will be assisted by Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse and former Canadian Football League wide receiver Richard Nurse.
Diabetic treatment will be provided by Hall of Fame NFL running back Walter “Sweetness” Payton and champion boxers “Sugar Ray” Leonard and “Sugar Ray” Robinson.
The bariatrics department will boast former Major League catchers Carlton “Pudge” Fisk and Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez, along with former NBA great Charles “The Round Mound of Rebound” Barkley and former college and pro quarterback, Jared “The Pillsbury Throwboy” Lorenzen.
Rehabilitation staffing includes NBA legend Wilt “The Stilt” Chamberlain, along with a gaggle of MLB greats – Willie “Stretch” McCovey, “Shoeless” Joe Jackson, Mordecai “Three Finger” Brown and Frank “Big Hurt” Thomas.
In maternity we have Willie “The Say Hey Kid” Mays, Harold “PeeWee” Reese and George Herman “Babe” Ruth, AKA “The Great Bambino.”
Heading transportation is the late Pete “Diesel” Duranko, Johnstown sporting icon who was an All-American at Notre Dame and played for the Denver Broncos. Assisting Duranko are Steelers Hall of Famer Jerome “The Bus” Bettis, alongside another football Hall of Fame player Dick “Night Train” Lane, and former baseball stars Phil “The Scooter” Rizzuto and “Rocket” Roger Clemens.
Working the drink cart will be infamous O.J. ‘The Juice” Simpson, Harrisburg native and former college and NFL player Ricky Watters and NBA great George “The Iceman” Gervin.
Food services is headed by Johnstown native Jack Ham, a member of both the college and pro football halls of fame.
His staff includes: From pro football – Nate “The Kitchen” Newton, William “The Refrigerator” Perry and Jerry Rice; and from MLB – Jim “Catfish” Hunter, Rich “Goose” Gossage and Tim “King Fish” Salmon. Gossage pitched one season for the Pirates.
Fran Healy, former catcher and current broadcaster, will be a one-man show in alternative medicine.
Spiritual guidance will come from a group including Vernon “The Deacon” Law, who won the Cy Young Award pitching for the 1960 World Series-champion Pirates. He will be assisted ably by LeBron “The Chosen One” James, former NFL players Art Monk and Priest Holmes, and another former Pirates pitcher Elwin “Preacher” Rowe.
Patient activities will be provided by “Broadway” Joe Namath, Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Adam “Pacman” Jones and Don Cardwell, the last a former Pirates pitcher.
The chief defibrillator technician has to be “Joltin’ ” Joe DiMaggio. Under his other nickname, “The Yankee Clipper,” he could be the in-house barber.
In maintenance you will find former MLB stars “Hammerin’ ” Hank Aaron and Lenny “Nails” Dykstra.
Insomnia specialists are basketball’s Eric “Sleepy” Floyd and Hakeem “The Dream” Olajuwon, along with Four Horsemen Notre Dame running back “Sleepy” Jim Crowley.
Billing will be handled by former Pirates infielder Dave Cash, along with ex-Phillie Don Money, and former hoopsters Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway and Karl “The Mailman” Malone.
Debt collection will be handled by former boxer Thomas “The Hitman” Hearns, former NFL defensive back Jack “The Assassin” Tatum, ex-basketball star “Pistol” Pete Maravich and former NASCAR star Dale “The Intimidator” Earnhardt Sr.
After stressful work days, off-duty libations will be available at a small nearby bar owned by 1967 Phillies teammates, shortstop Bobby Wine and pitcher John Boozer.
