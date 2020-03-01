When Answer Man is feeling the blues from watching the coronavirus panic, or his stock portfolio tanking, he can always count on the comments of Penguins fans posted with game stories to provide comic relief and bring a smile to his face.
After a win, any win, the comments lean heavily toward the Penguins being unstoppable. Stanley Cup, here we come.
After a loss, any loss, the tone is more slanted toward the Penguins are tanking, under-performing and should be broken up while some of the players still have trade value to begin the rebuilding.
The past Thursday was such a time.
The Penguins had lost 2-1 late Wednesday night/early Thursday morning at Los Angeles, their fourth consecutive defeat.
Fandom was restless, epitomized by one guy speculating that the Penguins now had a chance of missing the playoffs.
Mathematically speaking, he was correct. The Penguins theoretically could whiff. Realistically, it would be quite the longshot should the postseason begin with the Penguins reduced to spectators.
But don’t take Answer Man’s word for it. The people who compile ESPN’s power rankings, released Thursday and including that four-game losing streak, had the Penguins at fourth in the NHL.
Yes, that is down from third last week. But 16 teams make the Stanley Cup playoffs each year, so you do the math.
Answer Man is not delusional. The Penguins have some weak points, such as spotty play by their defensemen and a goalie needing to re-establish himself as a playoff winner.
On the other hand, the Penguins also have world-class offensive talent and a proven coach.
Success in the Stanley Cup playoffs is a matter of getting hot at the right time, witness the lack of playoff production of late from teams winning the Presidents’ Trophy, awarded annually to the team with the highest regular-season points total.
Last season’s Presidents’ Trophy team, Tampa Bay, went out in the first round. A winner of the Presidents’ Trophy hasn’t made it past the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs since 2014-15 and the last team to lead the regular season and win the Stanley Cup was Chicago in 2012-13.
If the Penguins are stumbling in late March, you’ve got a problem. Until then, relax.
Now Answer Man drops the gloves to reach into his mailbag, the one he fills with questions that he contributes.
Q: Isn’t it great that Patrick Marleau, acquired by the Penguins in a trade deadline deal, was a Penguins fan growing up? Sign me, Fannie Homer from the West End.
A: Ms. Homer, it certainly seems to be great for Marleau. The jury remains out on how great it will be for the Penguins.
Just hope it turns out better than the case of John Tavares.
You might recall Tavares sharing on social media in July 2018 those pictures of him as a boy sleeping on Toronto Maple Leafs bedding. That was after Tavares had signed with the Leafs as a free agent and turned his back on the New York Islanders. Tavares was supposed to push the Leafs over the top in their Cup pursuit. He didn’t.
Q: I saw reports that Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey isn’t happy with the proposed NFL collective bargaining agreement that will be voted on by the players. Does he have a point? Sign me, Samuel Hoffa from an undisclosed location.
A: First, Samuel, are you any relation to Jimmy? As for Pouncey, I watched the video and it reminded Answer Man of the time he played a profanity-laced locker-room audio for Mrs. Answer Man and Little Answer Man to show them why sometimes Answer Man let one slip verbally around the house. Between the cursing and swearing, Pouncey was short on specifically what he didn’t like. The guess here is the proposed 17-game regular-season schedule. I thought it was nice that he suggested high-paid veterans give money to the lower-paid guys to help pay the bills should there be a lockout. Those lower-echelon types might want to get that in writing.
Q: Can you believe those Major League Soccer people predicting their league catching or surpassing the NHL and Major League Baseball in popularity, being better than the English Premier League, and maybe even catching the NFL in overall interest? Sign me, Thomas Doubting from Truth or Consequences, N.M.
A: Tom, I can understand the MLS people beating the drum for their sport. But, please note they’re giving themselves 10 years for the MLB and NHL thing to come to pass, and predicting that catching the Premier League won’t happen until 2045. As for the NFL part, no time frame was offered. I’m not sure these soccer guys believe themselves, but they are hoping you will have forgotten they said it should the predictions fail to prove out all those many years down the line.
