Epitaphs are being written for the New England Patriots dynasty in the wake of the franchise’s loss last weekend in the wild-card round, the earliest such departure by the Patriots from the NFL’s postseason since 2010.
True, many often had written off the Patriots previously, even as they were adding to their tally of six Super Bowl wins. But now quarterback Tom Brady is 42 years old and could be playing elsewhere next season. Coach Bill Belichick couldn’t play the role of pigskin sorcerer this season to make up for obvious roster shortcomings.
The Patriots couldn’t even beat lowly Miami in their regular-season finale to gain their customary first-round playoff bye.
New England became just the third team in NFL history to start a season at least 8-0, but lose in the wild-card round.
Only time will confirm whether this really was the end of New England’s dominance. Just as investors only recognize market peaks in retrospect, giving rise to the bromide “They don’t ring a bell at the top,” so it is that athletic dynasties can be deemed to be dead only in hindsight.
When I came of age as a sports fan in the 1960s, dynasties were the way of the pro sports world.
The Boston Celtics won the NBA title nine times in the 1960s.
The Green Bay Packers won the NFL title five times in the 1960s and finished second once.
The Montreal Canadiens won the Stanley Cup five times in the 1960s and were runnersup once.
Major League Baseball was the exception.
The New York Yankees had dominated the 1950s, winning the World Series six times in that decade and finishing second twice.
But the Yankees stumbled to begin the 60s, losing to the Pirates in an improbable seven-game Series.
New York would win back-to-back Series titles in 1961 and 1962, and lose back-to-back Series in 1963 and 1964. And that quickly, their dynasty was done.
Few could have predicted after that 1964 Series loss to St. Louis that the Yankees would not get to another World Series until the 1976 season.
That was in the middle of a heyday for Pittsburgh pro teams. The Steelers truly were the NFL’s team of the 70s, winning four Super Bowls in a six-season span.
And while some would quibble about the dynasty credentials of the Pirates in the 1970s, they did win the World Series twice – 1971 and 1979 – and arguably should have made it back at least one more time – 1972. That 1972 postseason was the year of the Bob Moose wild pitch and a loss in the NLCS to Cincinnati.
The combined success of the Steelers and Pirates in the 1970s led to Pittsburgh being dubbed The City of Champions. The title rang hollow in the 1980s, and well beyond.
The Pirates haven’t managed even to get back to a World Series since 1979, let alone winning one. They did manage 20 consecutive losing seasons from 1993 through 2012.
And the 1980s Pirates were most memorable for the drug trials involving the franchise.
By comparison, the end of the Steelers dynasty was neither as dramatic, nor permanent.
Hopes were high when a “One for the thumb” banner greeted the Steelers for their 1980 training camp at St. Vincent College. But the team was running on fumes of past greatness.
The proud Steelers defense no longer could sack the opposing quarterbacks with regularity and so couldn’t stop their offenses, or couldn’t dominate as it once had. It didn’t help that the Steelers offense coughed up the ball 42 times in 1980.
It added up to a 9-7 record, third place in the AFC Central, and an unaccustomed absence from the playoffs.
The 1981 record was even worse, 8-8.
In the 1970s, the Steelers were the team of the decade, winning the Super Bowl four times. In the 1980s, they made the playoffs just four times, going a combined 2-4.
There were six playoff appearances in the 1990s and the Steelers have won two more Super Bowls in the 2000s as well as losing there once.
But for all that success the dynasty label has not fit, belonging instead to New England. Judging by recent seasons, even if New England is about to rejoin the crowd, the Steelers aren’t poised to grab that dynasty mantle.
