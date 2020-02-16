Major League Baseball is not wearing its desperation well.
The latest illustration was provided by the potential changes leaked last week, presumably to kick in for 2022, that would increase the number of postseason teams, add a reality show, pick-your-opponent aspect, and generally look to attract more fans and larger television revenue.
The last two items are basically different ways of saying the same thing.
Much of the ongoing MLB angst can be traced to a 2017 study published in Sports Business Journal that identified the average age of the sport’s television fans as 57 years old.
That was seven years older than the average NFL broadcast fan, eight years older than the typical NHL viewer and a whopping 15 years older than the average viewing fan of NBA games.
Baseball fears finding itself in the same demographic morass as newspapers, that being the customer base is dying off and not being replaced by younger folks, whose interests are elsewhere.
In a side note, there were reports last Thursday that McClatchy Co., a prominent newspaper chain, had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Quoted prominently was company chairman Kevin McClatchy.
Yes, he’s the guy who used to own the Pirates. Kevin seems to have an affinity for lost causes.
But is baseball really a lost cause?
While the sport still is known as our national pastime, it long ago was eclipsed by pro football in terms of viewership. Baseball boosters concede as much, but note that the moniker “national pastime” is as much about the rich, historical fabric of baseball as it is about current popularity.
And yet the people in charge of baseball at its highest level seem to be spitting in the face of history. It would seem they are bound and determined to make the same mistake as so many failed politicians – risking alienating the base in pursuit of attracting fringe supporters.
NASCAR went down this errant road a few years back and never has been able to regain its momentum.
The appeal of baseball once was its meaningful regular season and concise postseason.
The National League champion had faced the American League winner in a best-of-7 format since the early 1900s.
Expansion brought more teams into each league and the splitting of those leagues into two divisions each, whose winners played in league championship series ahead of the World Series.
The modern baseball postseason has three division winners and two wild-card teams in each league.
Last week’s proposal would up the wild-card field to four teams in each league, award byes to division winners with the best records, and mandate that all first-round series would be best-of-3 affairs.
There no longer would be one-game wild-card elimination games.
This is bad enough. But the part that read like a prank, or in the vernacular of MLB’s targeted age group seemed to be a case of the ESPN viewing public “being punk’d,” was when the crawl that ran on the sports network last week as the news broke referred to two division winners in each league getting to pick first-round wild-card opponents on a Sunday night “reality show” at season’s end.
What in the name of Jerry Springer would that be like?
Will there be security personnel on hand to separate personnel of the team making the pick from those representing the lesser-light team that would be picked, presumably, because it is viewed as supremely beatable?
In a word, the whole spectacle seems demeaning to a great game.
Already postseason records have been thrown into the trash.
As some announcers got around to mentioning last season amidst a flood of postseason marks, when players are playing many more postseason games, either in a season or their career, it only follows that their totals would be higher than those who played in the past era of much fewer postseason games.
It once was understood by the people who ran baseball that the sport is one that requires a long haul to fairly assess the relative merits of teams. That’s one reason why baseball’s 162-game regular season is by far the longest among pro sports.
By already having expanded the playoff field, that long MLB regular season has been cheapened.
Now a team merely has to stay in the top one-third of the league to qualify for the postseason, get hot at the right time, and it can win a championship.
Adding more postseason teams in 2022 would only make things worse.
It’s more than coincidence that wild-card teams have won the World Series three times in the past nine seasons, including the Washington Nationals last year.
A cynic might postulate that the timing of this leak of potential postseason changes is merely MLB trying to present the public with a bright, shiny object to distract attention from its sign-stealing scandal.
That couldn’t be. Or could it?
