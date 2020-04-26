In Taiwan, where the professional baseball season opened with cardboard cutouts in the stands to simulate fans, social distancing went out the window the past Sunday as former Houston Astros pitcher Henry Sosa plunked a batter, igniting a bench-clearing brawl.
It’s hard to wrestle with an opponent and try to punch him, all from the generally recommended six-foot safety buffer.
Headlines screamed about this breach of virus-control etiquette.
Then again, watching a video of it all, the players and coaches in each dugout were closer than six feet apart before the mayhem, and not wearing protective masks.
Closer to home, transplanted New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was having problems acclimating to the COVID-19 customs of Tampa.
First, he was outed for having been caught working out in a closed park, which CNN originally reported as him being “cited” but later amended to him being “sighted” and told to leave.
A few days after that news broke, Brady walked into what he thought was the home of an assistant coach, but instead was the abode of the coach’s neighbor.
In a welcome break from the general mood of our times, the neighbor expressed neither outrage, nor fear for his life at having his theoretically COVID-19 free personal cocoon invaded.
Much has been made about the anticipated absence of fans when what used to be referred to as spectator sports resume play in this country.
The larger matter is how we’re going to address keeping the athletes from violating social-distancing demands.
To satisfy the alarmists in control, might we anticipate a scenario in which no longer will masks be worn only by catchers, home plate umpires, hockey goalies, or the odd player with facial injuries?
Will athletes need to wear protective suits into the postgame showers, which kind of defeats the purpose?
I’m seeing pregame and postgame meetings being altered from the current tightly packed. “everyone up” affairs to widely spaced functions.
Forget high-fives, fist bumps, or any of the other prevalent forms of sporting celebration, previously liberally sprinkled through events to celebrate everything from momentous accomplishments like hitting a home run, to the mundane failure of missing a free throw.
As mentioned, the Taiwan dugouts were violations of social distancing before the brawl and presumably the same could be said for the bullpens.
Surely we’ll have to do better here to satisfy the zealots. Baseball dugouts will not prove to be large enough. But there will be all those vacant seats in the stands.
Similarly, football sidelines, which are an exercise in high population density when you factor in players, coaches, support personnel and media, could be viewed as raging examples of virus exchange stations. Again, maybe we can use the empty spectator areas.
The average basketball bench – actually almost always a row of folding chairs – has the sardine can feel of airline seating.
Not acceptable, obviously.
In theory, football would need to dispense with the pregame coin toss and meeting of captains, mandate spread formations with massive line splits, and ban tight man-to-man pass defense.
Baseball might want to rethink the traditional exchange of lineups at home plate, bar first basemen from holding runners on the bag, and dispense with those multi-player celebrations of home runs that verge on Broadway choreography – when we still had Broadway choreography.
Man-to-man defense in basketball will be a no-go, as will the theatrical starting lineup introductions and postgame handshakes.
Hockey will be a checking-free sport, a style of play previously limited to All-Star games.
In lieu of traditional fights, combatants could maintain social distance by instead lashing each other with foam pool noodles, which will be kept handy in the penalty boxes and inspected before the game for illegal weighting.
Another casualty will be the traditional series-ending handshake lines in the Stanley Cup playoffs.
They couldn’t have filmed “Slap Shot” in this brave new world, at least not in the spirit of “Let ‘em know you’re there.”
Eventually, fans will be allowed back into the venues, but perhaps with requirements of several empty seats between paying customers.
Visual effects such as whiteouts at Penn State football games will require a lot of white cardboard to paper over the vacant seats.
The beloved sight of the spectator wave will ebb unless mannequins can be placed in empty seats, and be manipulated physically by the live crowd at the appropriate times.
And last, will a spectator buying a ticket to an event be expected to pay for those empty seats on either side? If so, will that paying customer get a commensurate number of any promotional giveaway items?
