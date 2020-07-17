Earlier this week, the Pirates played crowd noise over the public address system during a workout at PNC Park, which might seem like an odd way to prepare for a season that has the potential to be played without fans in the stands.
Welcome to absurd reality of our world, sporting and beyond.
The Pirates were practicing how to communicate in games that might have simulated crowd noise played over stadium sound systems to mask the reality of those stadiums being devoid of fans.
Already TV broadcasts, including those of English Premier League soccer, have stock crowd noises – borrowed from video games, no less – layered into the presentation.
One report, attributing the information to The Associated Press, said those soccer broadcasters had access to more than 800 sound clips, with someone on the production side sprinkling them into the broadcasts.
I’ve actually watched some of these soccer broadcasts and found myself rooting for the guy pushing buttons to screw up and cue some cheers when the home club committed a gaffe, or booing when the home guys scored.
We actually speculated about the concept of canned crowd noise some time back in this space, likening it to the stale laugh tracks that used to be a staple of situation comedies on early television.
In either case – prerecorded TV or live sports – the whole exercise smacks of faux enthusiasm and fakery at its finest.
Will it be accepted? It already has.
An alternative was on display the past week when I caught a few innings of a broadcast involving the Constellation Energy League.
This creation is a four-team league hosted by the Sugar Land, Texas, Skeeters with all games played at their home field. The teams are made up of a smattering of ex-Major Leaguers and assorted levels of minor league talent.
It was about what one might expect, with each team in this game scoring a run on a wild pitch, and another run being plated with a bases-loaded walk.
There were misplayed fly balls in the outfield, wild pitches to the backstop and a catcher on one team who needed to stretch vigorously after each time he had to extend himself chasing an errant baseball.
But all that took a backseat to the crowd show. Spectators were sprinkled around the stadium. I only observed two fans – and older man and a woman of similar age – wearing masks over their mouths and noses.
Other fans had masks around necks or hanging from an ear, or no masks evident at all. The umpires wore masks. Players in the field did not.
As far as the dugouts, that was a mixture of coaches, players and support personnel, some of whom were wearing masks and many others going barefaced.
Presumably the Pirates will play the Cleveland Indians Saturday in an exhibition game at PNC Park, as long as no DEFCON 45 emergency is declared by Gov. Tom Wolf before the first pitch.
This also presumes the players will show up.
If reports are to be believed, some pro athletes have cold feet about resuming play. They’ve found, as have so many workers in general, that getting paid not to work is far from the worst thing that can happen.
They fear contracting COVID-19, even though data increasingly show that they are of an age group that has little to fear even if they do test positive.
This is a far cry from former San Francisco 49ers safety Ronnie Lott having his pinkie finger amputated so as to avoid a prolonged rehabilitation from surgery that would have impacted his ability to play football.
So, if players are worried, and fans presumably should be worried, and we’re already prepared to accept canned crowd noise, why stop there?
Why not go down the route that auto racing did for a time, that being to just have video game simulations of the action and broadcast those.
I won’t watch that sort of thing. But I suspect a large percentage of the populace will, even bet wildly on it.
And it would keep us all safe, which clearly is the prime directive these days.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.