If there were to be a promotional video for this column it should have me sidling in from the background, Twilight Zone style, cigarette in hand, and saying in my best Rod Serling voice, “Submitted for your approval.”
Consider that as July wound down, a 16-year-old Pennsylvanian named Kyle Giersdorf won $3 million playing what has come be known as esports.
Is he a wunderkind capable of crushing home runs with Ruthian skill? No.
Neither did he run fast, leap high, throw an object quickly or with great distance or accuracy, or exhibit any of the other generally accepted feats of physical excellence in what traditionally have been identified as sports.
Instead Giersdorf made his haul playing a video game, Fortnite, an online example in which there are three modes, all of which seem to share the common goal of knocking off the competition – literally. Or at least as literally as things can be in the electronic world.
Why is this esports and not egaming? I tried to answer that exact question and found through rigorous research – plying the internet – that the difference seems to be that those in esports spend more time playing the games, and in the pursuit of income, as compared with mere gamers.
Beyond the ragingly popular Fortnite, there are esports events in which the participants play a sports-based game for fame and fortune. An example is Electronic Arts’ Madden Bowl, of which Drini Gjoka has won two. He made $40,000 for his last win.
Don’t tell Megan Rapinoe, but all 16 finalists in 2019 were guys.
The Madden event actually got air time on ESPN2. But does that make it a sport?
Admittedly, my frame of reference comes from growing up in an era during which we actually went outside and played sports, often just picking up teams because in the Baby Boomer period every neighborhood had an abundance of kids.
We also played organized sports such as baseball during the summer, or other sports during school.
No, I didn’t play well. But I liked to try.
I’m familiar with the attraction of video games from watching my son grow up and come to the startling realization that being able to hit a 100-mile-an-hour fastball as a video game player doesn’t qualify one to do the same in real life.
It’s not that there cannot be crossover between video gaming and the actual sports.
When I was covering Penn State in 2007, assistant coach Jay Paterno had the team’s playbook loaded onto a video game and his quarterbacks played it to sharpen their reads.
When former NASCAR driver Carl Edwards won a race at Pocono in 2005, his first visit to the track, he credited an off-the-shelf video game for giving him maybe a 90 percent familiarity with driving on the facility.
Beyond sports, simulators to train pilots are merely glorified video games, with the bonus of mistakes not producing real-world fatalities.
It’s when the video games themselves are the end, not the means, that it becomes dubious.
The derivative of that is people actually sit around and watch other people play these esports games, often paying for the privilege.
A story in ESPN the Magazine last year on Fortnite star Tyler “Ninja” Blevins put his monthly income at $300,000 simply from subscriptions to watch streams of him playing.
That was just part of his take.
This surreal state of affairs might cause one to take seriously the theories postulated currently by some scientists that we’re all merely living in a computer simulation, a concept advanced first on a wide-spread basis by the 1999 science fiction movie “The Matrix.”
One web site posited just this past February a list of 15 “irrefutable reasons” we might be living in a matrix. That rundown included epochal events such as Donald Trump’s election, Brexit, the 2017 Academy Awards envelope gaffe, or New England’s historic 25-point comeback win in Super Bowl LI, happening in rapid-fire fashion.
A local example might be the Johnstown entry actually winning the AAABA Tournament title in 2018.
The stunning national events were taken to indicate either the computer simulation was encountering glitches, or that those in charge were just throwing in such surprises to monitor our reactions.
Regardless, it’s clear that change is afoot in sports and the professional operations have reason for their concerns about declining attendance and/or interest.
It’s hard for the real thing to keep up with the pace and excitement of video games.
The technology consulting firm Activate estimates that by 2021 esports will have 84 million viewers, more than every pro sport except the NFL, which is expected to have 141 million in viewership.
In “The Matrix” the main character, alias Neo, is given the option of taking a red pill and having reality revealed to him, or taking a blue pill and remaining blissfully unaware as his character in the simulation.
I’d like a red pill, please.
