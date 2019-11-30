Consider this a spoiler alert. If you’re tuning in to this Steelers-Browns rematch expecting AFC Armageddon, a pigskin battle to the death between good and evil, with fan bases of each team putting forth impassioned and conflicting claims over which side deserves which label, you’re likely to be disappointed.
As Norm Crosby, the master of the malaprop might have said, watched boils never pot.
Just 17 days ago, the Steelers and Browns had put an unfortunate exclamation point on a generally nondescript game when, in the final seconds, Cleveland defender Myles Garrett tore the helmet off the head of Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph and used the purloined protective device to bludgeon Rudolph’s no-longer-protected pate.
Mayhem ensued, with players from both teams mixing it up on the playing surface.
A wrathful NFL dished out a requisite amount of suspensions and $732,422 in fines, a total that doesn’t include the estimated $1.2 million Garrett will lose in pay due to being suspended for the final six regular-season games of 2019, not to mention any potential Browns playoff games.
Many a media member found the incident to be arguably the worst thing ever to have happened on a pro football field, noteworthy since this would be season No. 100 for the NFL if not for the analysts. But if that was the worst in 100 years, is it really reasonable to expect a repeat in little more than two weeks?
Among the fines were $250,000 apiece to the Browns and Steelers franchises. Admittedly, this can be described as little more than pocket change to a NFL operation, but it is enough to pinch a bit.
Be assured that managements of both organizations have sent the message to their respective players that a repeat will not be tolerated. Ditto from the NFL.
Of course, the odds of such a thing recurring are low if only because Garrett isn’t playing and Rudolph isn’t starting, having lost his quarterback job to Devlin Hodges. That would be Hodges, cut earlier, then brought back and now installed as the starter because, in the words of Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, “He hasn’t killed us.”
Hodges, nicknamed “Duck,” isn’t playing merely because Rudolph forgot to duck when Garrett swung.
No. Rudolph had been playing poorly long before the incident.
Rudolph’s poor play continued last week and Tomlin gave him the hook when things were looking scary against winless Cincinnati.
This Steelers-Browns sideshow has brought further attention to the lingering debate over poor behavior by athletes and fans.
Supporters of sports maintain playing them builds character, to which cynics reply, it also reveals character, or a lack thereof.
While Garrett has sought to justify his attack on Rudolph by claiming the Steelers quarterback had uttered a racial slur, the NFL found no evidence of such a thing happening.
Even if it had happened, does that really justify a roundhouse blow to the head with a helmet?
Put this one in the category of character revealed.
There is a lot of that going around in sports.
On Thanksgiving night, Mississippi receiver Elijah Moore was so excited to score with four seconds remaining in the Egg Bowl rivalry game vs. Mississippi State that he crawled around the end zone and raised his leg to simulate a dog taking a leak.
Unamused officials threw a flag for the celebration. The point-after kick attempt was pushed back 15 yards and promptly missed, allowing Mississippi State to win 21-20 and Moore to reserve his spot in the sporting pantheon as one of the all-time turkeys.
Earlier on Thanksgiving, the 132nd meeting between Massachusetts schools Wellesley and Needham, billed as the oldest public high school rivalry in the nation, ended two minutes early when a bench-clearing brawl erupted.
Fans won’t let players have all the fun. Last weekend’s Yale-Harvard game was delayed for almost an hour when climate change protesters occupied the field at halftime.
“Hey, hey, ho, ho, fossil fuels have got to go,” some chanted.
Fortunately for them, none of the Yale or Harvard players channeled Myles Garrett.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.