The sad current state of some fairly recent dynasties in the NBA and NHL prompts contemplation about how many more seasons it will take before the Steelers or Penguins join the Pirates in descending into the nether regions of the standings.
Area fans of professional sports already are continuing to cope with the Pirates’ absence from the World Series that dates to 1979, the year of their second world championship in that decade. Judging by spring training results, that drought won’t end in 2020.
While the Steelers haven’t made the playoffs the past two seasons, and haven’t won a Super Bowl since the 2009 season, they did lose in the Super Bowl following the 2010 campaign and have not had a losing season since going 6-10 in 2003.
The Penguins are closer to their glory days, having won back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017, and also having won the Cup in 2009. The franchise’s last losing season was 2005-06, Sidney Crosby’s rookie campaign.
Yet the drop from penthouse to basement is virtually inevitable in the world of pro sports, where the punishing of achievers is the norm. Free agency and salary caps conspire to break up winning teams by boosting the earning power of their stars and limiting the ability of the franchises to retain the services of those stars.
The strawberry on this sundae of sporting socialism is the inverse draft order, in which the worst teams in terms of record are given early picks to select prospects and the winners are penalized by picking over what’s left. The NFL even saddles the good teams with tougher regular-season schedules outside their division.
Often the decline from contender to pretender is a slow, inexorable march downward.
At other times, the drop is as sudden as running off a cliff.
That’s the case with the NBA’s Golden State Warriors owners of the worst record in the NBA after having made the NBA Finals the past five seasons, winning titles on three occasions.
Injuries and losing Kevin Durant to free agency have turned the NBA’s Cadillac franchise into a Yugo.
Optimists expect that next season, when key players presumably are healthy again, the Warriors will make a V-shaped climb back to winning basketball. Tell that to fans of the Chicago Bulls, still waiting for success after having watched their team win six titles in eight seasons during the 1990s.
Even as the Warriors are hanging out at the bottom of the NBA standings, close to them are the Cleveland Cavaliers, who faced Golden State in four of those NBA Finals, winning but once.
Perhaps you heard, LeBron James took the money and ran from Cleveland, for the second time in eight seasons.
The stories are similar in the NHL.
The Chicago Blackhawks and Los Angeles Kings, who dominated the Stanley Cup between the 2009 and 2016 Penguins championships, are banging around at the bottom of their respective divisions this season after having compiled similarly bad results the previous season.
This from a Blackhawks franchise that won the Stanley Cup three times in six seasons from 2010 through 2015.
The Kings won the Cup twice, in 2012 and 2014.
Although it took the Detroit Red Wings longer to go from dominant to dominated, their decline has been as stark as Golden State’s. The Red Wings won the Stanley Cup four times from 1997 through 2008 and were contenders in other seasons.
The Red Wings made the Stanley Cup playoff for 25 consecutive seasons from 1990-91 through 2015-16 and haven’t been back since. Instead, they currently are challenging to set a franchise record for futility as measured by winning percentage.
The Steelers are at a key juncture, late in the career of their franchise quarterback, and with a general offensive reloading very much needed.
Could they decline rapidly to the bottom of the division? It wouldn’t be unprecedented for a pro franchise.
As for the Penguins, their window for title condition remains open. But to deny that it’s closing is to deny the reality of professional sports.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.