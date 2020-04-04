It is becoming increasingly likely that when sports resume play, they will do so, at least initially, without fans in the stands.
This presents us with a real life chance to find an answer to the Zen philosophical chestnut: What is the sound of one hand clapping?
On a more practical note, will the telecasts of games from empty stadiums and arenas add fan soundtracks, the way TV sitcoms used to insert laughtracks? Those were the sitcoms that needed them because they couldn’t brag, as many did, that they were “filmed before a live studio audience.”
And since there will be no fans, there will be no live audience. These games without fans, while a necessary concession to public health, will be an incongruous experience to behold.
The very prospect provoked reminiscing about some of the most memorable crowd experiences I’ve encountered through decades spent among the legion of sweaty literati, the late Red Smith’s term for those who covered sports.
One of the logistical realities of covering football games was leaving the press box before game’s end to get down to the field for the final minutes of play, the better to access quickly the locker rooms. Limited elevator ability in press boxes meant if you waited until game’s end, you might struggle to reach the postgame interviews in timely fashion.
During the heyday of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1970s, the trip to the field late in games at Three Rivers Stadium was like descending into a huge barrel with giants banging on the outside with wooden clubs.
At the end of momentous games, regular-season or playoff, the sound at field level of that concrete bowl was a continuous loud roar that periodically reached new, higher peaks.
Physics aside, it was like the sound had a weight to it, pressing against you with considerable force.
I can’t imagine what it was like for the opposing teams to have to deal with that for hours on end.
Seattle’s CenturyLink Field and Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium have swapped back and forth the title of loudest stadium crowds over recent years. I’ve been on the field late in Steelers games contested at those two venues and while I don’t have decibel readings from Three Rivers Stadium to prove my claim, I think Three Rivers was louder than either.
Ironically, the most impressive road noise I encountered was in Seattle, but at the CenturyLink predecessor, the Kingdome.
That stadium had a roof made of concrete, the “largest thin shell concrete’” roof in the world at the time. It was Three Rivers Stadium with a concrete roof to hold in the sound, plus Seattle had The Fan Wave.
Fans would stand, by section, as the wave moved around the stadium. There was a time one of the guys covering the Steelers became so disoriented by the noise and constant motion, he sought refuge in a photographers’ dark room.
Denver’s old Mile High Stadium was loud, too, but its most notable experience was the way the fans jumping up and down in the upper deck got the press box bouncing like it was in the midst of an earthquake. They actually cautioned visiting writers not to panic when it happened.
Pittsburgh Pirates fans often rattled around largely vacant Three Rivers Stadium seats like so many marbles. The Pirates used to pull tarps over the fifth deck outfield seats to minimize the empty look.
But in the 1970s, when the Pirates were perennial title contenders, many an NLCS or World Series game produced Steelers-like noise levels.
Covering games at Penn State’s Beaver Stadium, especially when Guido D’Elia had one of his whiteout spectaculars, was memorable for the noise and atmosphere, as were trips to Big Ten venues such as Ohio State, Michigan and Wisconsin.
Although Pitt Stadium was a tough place to sell out even in the Panthers’ heyday, the 1977 Penn State visit there produced a packed house and one-of-a-kind images.
The crowd was loud, split between Pitt and Penn State fans, and the game was played in a storm that covered the field in icy snow. Players were padding around with caution late – there was a peculiar, tense quiet at field level and you could hear the heavy footsteps of the players.
Matt Millen stopped Pitt running back Elliott Walker on a 2-point conversion attempt late to preserve a 15-13 Penn State win.
On a more local note, it would be hard to top the scene as more than 4,000 fans filled the Cambria County War Memorial Arena in 1973 when Greater Johnstown beat Johnstown Vo-Tech for the District 6 boys basketball title.
The arena lobby was jammed with boisterous fans from both schools long before the gates opened.
Not that many days thereafter, an even larger crowd showed up at the War Memorial to see the unbeaten Trojans shockingly ousted from the state playoffs by Sharon.
Of all Johnstown’s memorable AAABA Tournament games and crowds, perhaps the one that stands out most to me was a 1970 afternoon game that wasn’t even played at Point Stadium.
Back then, Johnstown got no special favors as host and the Monte Carlo team had to play New Orleans at Westmont Hilltop’s Price Field. The crowd was immense and the atmosphere was indescribable.
Gene Pentz, who won the tournament MVP award, pitched in that game, throwing so hard it was virtually impossible to see the baseball from the first-base bleachers.
Johnstown beat New Orleans, then was eliminated by Baltimore in the next round, finishing with a 3-2 record.
But fans who were at Price Field that afternoon for the win over New Orleans had a memory for the ages.
