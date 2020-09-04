Call it a sports detox. I spent the past week watching virtually no live televised sports. The exceptions were a few NASCAR and IndyCar races.
But there was no viewing of Major League Baseball, or the NHL or NBA playoffs. Also, no golf.
Perhaps there were additional sports whose live broadcasts I missed while I concentrated on other aspects of life and have neglected to mention here.
The digital flat-screen box still got a good workout with news, current cable programming, and a healthy dose of the old-time staples such as “Perry Mason” that fill several nostalgia-formatted cable offerings.
Nostalgia was an appropriate theme because I found myself longing for the days when sports were a diversion, not a platform for political statements.
Due to a penchant for self-examination, I wondered how many there are like me, so I took to sampling people with whom I conversed to get their read. Admittedly, it was mostly people of my age group, although at least one or two respondents are under 40.
Every single person said they, too, have had their ardor for viewing professional sports dulled by ongoing events.
But there is a mixed picture among the general public. Television ratings are relatively good, after first the COVID-19 forced stoppages, and more recently, the social justice warrior outages.
A Harris poll, as reported on Forbes.com, found 39 percent of respondents saying they were watching less NBA basketball, largely due to the political turn of the sport.
Yet overnight ratings Tuesday night for ABC’s broadcast of an NBA playoff drew an average 1 market share, which translated to an average 2.73 million viewers, “topping the night in the demo” as breathlessly proclaimed on Tvline.com.
By way of context, also as noted on Tvline.com, the top-rated Tuesday evening show was “NBC’s America’s Got Talent,” averaging 6.1 million viewers.
NBA telecasts were the top two cable offerings in terms of ratings Wednesday night.
A report on sportsmediawatch.com characterized NBA ratings of late as not having been hurt appreciably by the playoff stoppage. The story also noted, however, that the ratings have been down 20 to 30%, or more, from a similar stage of last season’s playoffs.
Other sports have presented mixed ratings pictures – neither fantastic nor awful.
All things considered, it might be deemed a winning performance for sports, which seem to have acquired a Teflon coating through the years.
Cheating scandals such as sign-stealing in Major League Baseball or steroid abuse through the years in that and other sports have not taken an appreciable toll in viewership.
Also failing to deliver fatal blows have been various front-office behavior scandals, college recruiting cheating and rampant off-the-field legal problems for players both pro and amateur.
Even star players taking to social media to lecture the populace regarding its perceived failings has not deterred the most faithful among fandom.
This could have a lot to do with the widespread legalization of sports betting, coupled with the rise of various fantasy sports sites such as draftkings.com and fanduel.com.
Just this week the share price of DraftKings stock got a jolt from word that former NBA superstar Michael Jordan, a guy with a reputation as quite the gambler, had taken a stake in the company and assumed an advisory position.
Anyone of legal age and with a pulse can be like Mike – not starring on the basketball court, but betting on sports.
And there is money to be made in the fantasy leagues for living room coaches and general managers.
When there is money on the line, viewing interest is virtually guaranteed.
It would seem that professional sports leaders, who fought with much high profile to keep their games free of legalized gambling by the public, may just have done themselves a favor by losing that one.
In so doing, they gave their sports a fallback attraction for times when the games and the personalities come up short in likability.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.