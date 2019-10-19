Answer Man has to stifle a laugh when he sees hitters in baseball’s postseason celebrating like they’ve cured cancer, ended global conflict and guaranteed prosperity planet-wide after virtually every home run they swat.
What if pitchers went into full theatrical mode whenever they struck out one of these hitters? Imagine the pitchers strutting around the mound, calling in teammates for group celebrations, and generally indulging in orgies of self-congratulation.
Goodness knows, in this age of the undisciplined free-swingers, pitchers would have many more chances to do this than they might have had a mere five or so years back.
The point is, for all the emphasis being put on offense and the long ball, pitching remains the name of the game in baseball, particularly in the postseason.
The All-Star Game proves annually that good pitching stops good hitting. The postseasons tend to reinforce that.
That doesn’t always mean the pitcher with the best credentials going into a game gets the job done. It just means that a pitcher on his game will shut down the opposition’s offense and win those contests.
Consider Game 5 of the ALCS, which should have been time for the Houston Astros to put away the New York Yankees, with the much-heralded Justin Verlander starting for the Astros against James Paxton of the Yankees.
Paxton is no slouch, obviously. But Verlander is a past AL MVP, past Cy Young Award winner, author of three no-hitters and a member of the 3,000 career strikeout club.
Yet Verlander came to the mound in the bottom of the first up 1-0, but left it behind 4-1 after surrendering a couple of homers.
Houston had gone up on the strength of a sketchy infield hit, a passed ball and wild pitch.
The Astros could get nothing more off Paxton and the Yankees bullpen.
Similarly, the Yankees, for all their offensive strength, did not score even once after that four-run first inning.
The stats people on the Fox Sports 1 telecast reported that this was the first time in 1,609 postseason games played to date that both teams scored in the first inning and not again the remainder of the game.
And the Yankees lived to play another day.
Meanwhile, the NLCS has long since been decided on the strength of Washington’s pitching staff, headlined by Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg.
Scherzer had a $30.2-million base salary for 2019 and Strasburg, $35 million.
The Nationals opted to put their golden eggs in a pitching basket, allowing slugging outfielder Bryce Harper to leave via free agency after the 2018 season, eventually landing in Philadelphia with a 13-year $330-million deal.
Those Phillies are notably absent from this postseason. Nationals fans were quick to troll Harper on social media after their team clinched the franchise’s first trip to a World Series.
Maybe this offseason the Phillies might want to invest in pitching.
Meanwhile, Answer Man will dip into his mailbag, to answer questions he’s cobbled together.
Q: Do you think the Pirates can mirror the St. Louis Cardinals, clean up their fielding and fundamentals act, and make the postseason next year? Sign me, Dee Fentz from Truth or Consequences. N.M.
A: Dee, you’re A-plus in my book. The Cardinals went from leading the league in making errors in 2018 (133) to making the fewest in 2019 (66). This helped their pitching staff become more effective and allowed the Cardinals to make the postseason despite scoring the fewest runs of any team that played on beyond the regular season. Yes, the Cardinals’ offense was exposed in the sweep by the Nationals. Still, it would be nice to see what the Pirates could do if they addressed their league-leading 121 errors made this past season, as well as fixing other fundamental failures such as poor base-running.
Q: Why is LeBron James siding with China instead of with the Hong Kong protesters? Sign me, Hip O. Krit, from Money, Miss.
A: It’s hard to reconcile, Hip. James is, after all, the self-styled “Chosen 1” as the tattoo on his back proclaims, and he’s so fond of taking to social media to lecture society on its perceived failings by quoting scripture or Martin Luther King, Jr.
Yet, somehow the NBA’s money-making potential in China seems to have steered James away from social justice and straight into the pursuit of more wealth.
A: Is it just me, or are the primetime games in pro and college football this season more than a tad disappointing? Sign me, Neal Sun from Boring, Md.
Q: Neal, there are at least two of us finding the primetime offerings something less than must-see TV. Occasionally, we get a compelling matchup or well-played game. More often, we get blowouts or contests between not one, but two inept teams. I find myself frequently straying away from the broadcasts to watch those collector car auctions or one of those classic TV channels. Got to love the old Andy Griffith Show.
