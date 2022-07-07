SALIX, Pa. – Rocco Salvitti recorded a two-day score of 142 to edge Colton Lusk by one stroke at the Western Pennsylvania Golf Association (WPGA) Junior Championship on Thursday at Windber Country Club.
Salvitti carded a 69 on Thursday, which included a birdie on No. 18, to finish at 2-under par. After tallying a 68 in the first round, Lusk recorded a 75 on Thursday amongst a field of 50 golfers.
Salvitti gains an exemption into the WPGA Amateur Championship in 2022 and 2023. The top three will play in the C.R. Miller Memorial Junior Match Play Invitational.
Hunter Swidzinski (144) finished in third place. Curtis Barner, Dave Fuhrer, Neil Joon and Weston Warden each tied for fourth place.
Bishop McCort Catholic rising senior Lukas Cascino tied for 10th place with a score of 148. Somerset Area High School graduate Andrew Platt came in 14th place.
