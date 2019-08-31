SALTSBURG – Northern Cambria senior Adam Kopera rushed for a game-high 197 yards, but the Colts dropped a 35-24 decision at host Saltsburg in a Heritage Conference game on Friday night.
Saltsburg senior Josh Thomas passed for 251 yards and threw for three touchdowns. He also rushed for 73 yards.
The closing quarter was not without emotion and drama.
As the fourth period neared the midway point with the Colts trailing by 11. A face mask penalty against the Trojans pushed Northern Cambria to the Saltsburg 1-yard line but did not result in an automatic first down. While the Colts fans voiced their displeasure, Saltsburg held on downs and ran off nearly the remaining 7 minutes.
“I was confused there. I didn’t understand how we got a face mask and ended up losing a down in the situation. And I didn’t really understand the explanation, either,” Northern Cambria coach Sam Shutty said.
“(It was) a mental situation. We had too many miscommunications in the huddle,” Kopera said.
“I think we lost momentum,” Shutty said. “But that’s not the reason (we lost). We had situations, we had plays and our kids didn’t execute. They got nervous, they got anxious, and they didn’t execute.”
More emotions broke out during the final minute, even after the Colts held on downs at its 45.
“I told our guys, ‘It’s officiating. We can’t control that. All we can control is the situation we’re in, and that’s what happened,’ ” Shutty said.
Kopera opened the scoring with a 37-yard touchdown run in the game’s fourth minute, Gibbons took over on the next possession.
He connected with Cade Grguric for the first of three scoring passes to give Saltsburg the lead for good, 7-6.
Gibbons found Nathan Slapinski for a 39-yard touchdown pass that increased the Saltsburg lead to 14-6. Isaac Noll pulled the Colts (1-1) to within two with a 68-yard touchdown pass reception from Mike Hoover with 3:36 left before halftime.
Hoover completed 7 of 10 passes for 142 yards.
Grguric found the end zone a second time, this from 54 yards, to build the Saltsburg lead to 21-12.
None of what the Trojans achieved surprised Shutty.
“We knew that. They’re a big-play team. I don’t think they’re not going to be a consistent beat-you-up team, and they’re not going to chew clock. They’re not that team,” he said. “They’re a big-play team. And in order to beat those teams you have to at least limit them.
“And we didn’t do that. We had guys out of position tonight.
“We had breakdowns defensively. And they capitalized.”
Kopera’s second score of the night, a 12-yard run, pulled Northern Cambria within 21-18.
Another breakdown followed, however, when Saltsburg’s Gino Bartolini ran the ensuing kickoff 75 yards from the Rosebud formation to put the Trojans ahead, 28-18.
Noll’s second touchdown, a 4-yard run, drew Northern Cambria back within a score. Another missed conversion attempt, followed, however. The Colts have made good on only 1 of 11 post-after tries in the first two weeks,
Saltsburg recovered two fumbles, including one in the third quarter that preceded Grguric’s third touchdown reception, from 85 yards.
“We did create some turnovers. We made some adjustments in the second half, and we did get some stops when we needed them,” Saltsburg coach Mike Leasure said.
