SALTSBURG – Saltsburg built a five-touchdown lead at halftime and beat visiting United 35-14 on Friday night in the Heritage Conference.
Senior quarterback Josh Gibbons completed 9 of 13 passes for 255 yards, and Cade Grguric caught four passes for 158 yards for the 4-2 Trojans.
United quarterback-running back Hunter Cameron carried 22 times for 137 yards and had one touchdown.
The winless Lions scored twice in the fourth quarter.
United had forfeited last week, the program’s second forfeit of the season due to a lack of healthy players.
Saltsburg’s David Staller opened the scoring with a 52-yard pass from Gibbons.
Colin Roessler booted the first of five extra-points.
Grguric had an 80-yard touchdown reception from Gibbons to set a 14-0 first-quarter score.
In the second quarter, Gino Bartolini had a 2-yard TD run, Angelo Bartolini had a 23-yard TD run, and Gino Bartolini added a 12-yard scoring run to make it 35-0 at intermission.
Cameron ran for a 2-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Jacob Boring added a 23-yard scoring run. Jon Henry caught the conversion pass from Cameron to set the final.
United will host West Shamokin next week. Saltsburg will travel to Homer-Center.
