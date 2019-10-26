SALTSBURG – Windber’s regular-season finale certainly had the feel of a playoff game. And that’s a good thing, with the playoffs looming next week, in coach Matt Grohal’s estimation.
Facing Saltsburg from the Heritage Conference in the WestPAC-Heritage crossover, the Ramblers lost 29-12 to wrap up the regular season at 6-4.
After falling behind 8-0 midway through the first quarter, Windber responded promptly with a 68-yard scoring drive to pull within 8-6 with 2:57 remaining in the opening quarter. John Shuster capped the seven-play drive with a 3-yard touchdown run. The Ramblers converted a third-and-12 on the drive.
Saltsburg scored twice in the second quarter and surged to a 22-6 halftime lead, and the Trojans then opened the second half with a 16-play drive that took 10:08 off the clock. But the drive stalled inside the Ramblers’ 5-yard line as Ethan Brady intercepted Saltsburg quarterback Josh Gibbons in the end zone to end the threat.
Riding the momentum, Windber responded quickly with a six-play, 85-yard scoring drive to get within 22-12.
Dylan Napora caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Aiden Gray, who was 3-for-4 for 64 yards on the drive.
“We had opportunities,” Windber coach Matt Grohal said. “It seemed like we grabbed momentum there in the second half, and we just couldn’t get a stop when we needed it. We scored a touchdown, it got taken away from us. But penalties killed us again tonight and our inability to get off the field on third- and fourth-downs.
“We had two or three opportunities to get off the field, and we just didn’t do that. And it’s a credit to those guys.
“No. 4 is a heck of a football player, and he made some really good plays.”
Windber attempted an onside kick after the touchdown, but the Ramblers couldn’t recover it and allowed Saltsburg to score on the ensuing drive to round out the scoring.
On their next possession – which turned out to be their last – the Ramblers seemingly struck for a 54-yard scoring strike on a pass from Gray to Evan Custer.
But the play was called back by a penalty, and it seemed to take the wind out of the Ramblers.
Gray completed 8 of 11 pass attempts for 99 yards, with his two longest completions – 28 and 31 yards – going to Evan Custer, who had a team-high 59 receiving yards.
Napora finished with three catches for 41 yards.
Shuster led the Ramblers with 65 rushing yards.
“I told our guys I’m proud of them,” Grohal said. “That was a good test going into next week into the playoffs.
“It was a good physical battle, same thing we’re going to see next week.
“We’re unscathed, and that was the important thing, come out of here healthy and get ready for next week.”
